Directed by Craig Brewer, the 2005 film Hustle & Flow gained tons of popularity for its authentic portrayal of the Southern rap grind culture. Eighteen years ago today, the soundtrack was released. The movie’s soundtrack played a huge role in the emotional nature of the characters as well as the setting that the story took place in, Memphis, TN. DJ Paul, a famous hip-hop figure and producer contributed to the film’s authentic sound. The soundtrack won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and three Grammy nominations.

One of the most popular tracks from the album is “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” performed by Terrence Howard, who stars in the film. This song, co-written by hip-hop artist Juicy J, Frayser Boy, and DJ Paul, became the film’s most recognizable and successful track. The title speaks for itself, the track discusses the complexities of coming up in the hood and trying to make a name for yourself. Other popular tracks included Whoop That Trick, & Get Crunk, Get Buck.

The soundtrack captures the gritty, soulful, and energetic vibes of Memphis rap and southern hip-hop. The Hustle & Flow soundtrack not only enhances the film’s narrative but also stands as a notable and influential body of work in its own right.

On This Day: July 12, 2005 The Soundtrack to Hustle & Flow Was Released was originally published on hot1009.com