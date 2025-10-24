(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bennedict Mathurin, and Pascal Siakam combine to score 123 points in the Indiana Pacers (0-1) season opening double overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0).

Oklahoma City Thunder 141 – Indiana Pacers 135 (October 23rd, 2025) Game Recap was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. First Quarter Source:Getty With Tyrese Haliburton out for the season and Myles Turner signing with the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency, Indiana’s starting lineup had a different look to start the season. Indiana’s starters were Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Isaiah Jackson. Both teams exchanged turnovers for the first couple of possessions before settling in. OKC scored the first three points of the game and then Indiana scored five straight. Neither team went on a run in the first quarter. The Pacers largest lead was five and their biggest deficit was three. After twelve minutes, Indiana led Oklahoma City 25-22. Pascal Siakam led all player with 11 points followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 10 points in the first quarter. Indiana started 3/3 on threes and missed their next eight. Oklahoma City did not convert any of their eight attempts.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty Indiana’s offense continued to struggle in the second quarter after its blistering start to the game. Nembhard pushed the Pacers lead to four points with 8:29 left in the half and then Oklahoma City started to flex its muscle by going on a 10-0 run behind four points and two assists by Gilgeous-Alexander. Indiana would not tie the game or possess the lead for the rest of the half. OKC pushed its lead to a game high seven points in the final twenty seconds of the half. After two quarters of play, Indiana trailed Oklahoma City 54-47. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all players in scoring with 21 points in the first half. Indiana’s leading scorer was Pascal Siakam with 14 points. The only other players in double figures were Ajay Mitchell and Obi Toppin, each with 10 points. OKC was 4/14 (28.6%) and IND was 4/18 (22.2%) was three-point range in the half. The two teams combined to shoot 40 free throws and 30 personal fouls.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty Indiana entered the game without a true backup point guard with T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Quenton Jackson (ankle) out. The Pacers would half to play the second half without Andrew Nembhard (sore left shoulder). Despite the injuries, the Pacers were able to outscore the Thunder 31-27 because they started moving the basketball. OKC’s advantage hovered between four and seven points through the first six minutes. Indiana tied the game after a three-point play from Bennedict Mathurin and a three-pointer by Obi Toppin. Mathurin would later give the Pacers their first lead of the second half with another three-point play. Indiana’s run finished at 12-2 and spanned just shy of three minutes. It was a back-and-forth game the remainder of the period. After three quarters, Oklahoma City led Indiana 81-78. Gilgeous-Alexander continued to lead all players in scoring with 29 points after scoring eight in the third. Bennedict Mathurin scored 8 points to lead the Pacers in the period. Siakam was the team’s leading scorer with 19 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty The final quarter felt like most of the games during the NBA Finals between these two teams. A lot of tough baskets and neither team leading by more than four points. Aaron Nesmith tied the game at 85 with a difficult fadeaway jumper, and then Siakam connected on a three-pointer to give the Pacers their first fourth quarter lead with 7:15 remaining. From there on out, it was a fantastic basketball game. With 1:14 left in the game, Chet Holmgren went to the line and put the Thunder ahead by a point with two foul shots. Mathurin and Siakam missed three-pointer shots on the following two Pacers possessions and then Gilgeous-Alexander had a chance to put his team ahead by three with two free throws. The reigning MVP only made one, leaving the door open for Indiana to tie, or win the game. Rick Carlisle called a timeout and drew up a play for Siakam, and he delivered with a game tying pullup jumper with 6.8 seconds left. Gilgeous-Alexander had a chance to win it for OKC at the buzzer, but his three clanked off the rim. At the end of regulation, Indiana and Oklahoma City were tied 113-113. Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with 40 points after four quarters. Indiana was led by Mathurin with 32 points and Siakam with 27 points and both had double-doubles.

5. First Overtime Source:Getty Indiana came out and started overtime by scoring the first five points. It looked like the Thunder were exhausted after playing a double overtime game in Houston two nights ago. Unfortunately for Indiana, Oklahoma City came storming back to tie the game behind multiple free throws from SGA. He would give his team a two-point lead with 27.1 seconds left in overtime with a step back jumper. Bennedict Mathurin responded by attacking the basket and converting a layup at the rim to tie the game at 124. Indiana was able to force a second overtime by forcing SGA into attempting a layup in a lot of traffic. Through fifty-three minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander’s stat line was 46 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Indiana had a pair of 30-point scorers in Mathurin (36 and 11 rebounds) and Siakam (30 and 15 rebounds).

6. Second Overtime Source:Getty Oklahoma City became the first team in NBA history to start their season with multiple overtime games. Things did not get off to a good start for the Pacers in the second overtime period. Aaron Wiggins connected on two threes with a layup from Gilgeous-Alexander between them to put Thunder ahead 135-128 with 2:06 remaining. Indiana just couldn’t create easy looks or knock down any shots without Aaron Nesmith (fouled out), Bennedict Mathurin (fouled out), or Andrew Nembhard (left injured). The Pacers drew within four points twice but just ran out of energy late. Oklahoma City wins it 141-135 in double overtime after outscoring Indiana 17-11 in the second overtime period.

7. Top Performers Source:Getty Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (55p, 8r, 5a, 2s, 1b), Ajay Mitchell (26p, 4a, 3r, 1s), Aaron Wiggins (23p, 9r), and Chet Holmgren (15p, 12r, 2a, 2s). For Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin (36p, 11r), Pascal Siakam (32p, 15r, 4a), Obi Toppin (20p, 5r, 3a, 2s), Ben Sheppard (15p, 8r, 4a, 1s, 1b), and Jarace Walker (13p, 4r, 4a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

8. Notes Source:Getty Oklahoma City became first team in NBA history to start the season with back-to-back double overtime games

Aaron Wiggins scored 20+ points for the first time this season

Ajay Mitchell’s 26 points are a career high

Ajay Mitchell scored 20+ points for the first time this season

Andrew Nembhard recorded 4 points and 4 assists in 17 minutes in the first half

Ben Sheppard’s 8 rebounds tied a career high for rebounds in a game

Bennedict Mathurin recorded his first 30+ point performance of the season

Bennedict Mathurin recorded his first 10+ rebound game of the season

Bennedict Mathurin recorded his first double-double of the season

Bennedict Mathurin’s 15 free throws are a career high

Bennedict Mathurin’s 17 free throw attempts are a career high

Chet Holmgren recorded his first double-double of the season

Isaiah Hartenstein recorded his first game with 10+ rebounds of the season

Jay Huff made his Pacers debut, recording 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 12 minutes

Pascal Siakam scored 30+ points for the first time this season (6th most as a Pacer)

Pascal Siakam’s 15 rebounds are the most in a game since joining the Pacers

Pascal Siakam recorded his first double-double of the season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 55 points are a career high Tied 2nd most points scored in a game by an opponent in Indianapolis against the Pacers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first 50+ point game of the season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first 40+ point game of the season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in back-to-back games

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 23 free throws are a career high

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 26 free throw attempts are a career high

Obi Toppin scored 20+ points for the first time this season

Taelon Peter made his NBA debut, recording 3 points, 1 assist, and 1 rebound in 17 minutes