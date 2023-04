Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Well, today may be the beginning of the end of Twitter as we know it.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Today, as warned by the Twitter Verified account, the platform has started removing verified legacy checkmarks. Once upon a time, those checkmarks served as verification for celebrities, notable public figures, and official media platforms.

Now, Twitter’s “HTIC” (Head Twit in Charge) Elon Musk has sunset the verified legacy badges and informed the masses that you can only get a blue checkmark with a subscription to Twitter Blue for $8 a month. Organizations looking to be verified can apply for an organization subscription (for $1000 a month).

Needless to say, Musk’s attempt to make a money grab out of verifying who’s really on Twitter is not going as well as he has hoped, as several members of the “formally verified” are seemingly refusing to cough up the money for the blue check. And the rest of us common folk are having a good laugh.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out some of the hoopla (including some celebrity reactions) below!

RELATED: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship Rocket Explodes Over Texas

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Non-Verified Twitter Responds To Platform Removing Legacy Blue Checkmarks was originally published on hiphopnc.com