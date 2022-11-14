Nike Unveils New City Edition Jerseys For 29 NBA Teams

The Nike NBA City Edition Collection is back, and 29 NBA teams will hit the hardwood in some eye-catching jerseys.

It’s the sixth year for the Nike NBA City Edition Collection, which sees the sports apparel company use the stories, history, and heritage around the league’s franchises and make unique uniforms worn on the court, plus “honoring the bonds between court, community, and culture.”

Nike also recognizes that sports uniforms, in this case, the NBAs, “help break down barriers, bring people together, build community, and expand sport for a new generation.”

“At Nike, basketball is more than just game. It’s an opportunity to bring people together and celebrate community,” said Jesse Alvarez, Product Director for Men’s Basketball at Nike. “In our sixth year collaborating with the NBA, we’re putting court, community, and culture at the center of our designs to tell the stories that make each franchise unique.”

“The 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform collection showcases the unique history and culture behind NBA teams, their cities, and their shared bond with NBA fans around the world,” said Christopher Arena, Head of On-Court and Brand Partnerships at the NBA. “These uniforms are the culmination of a collaborative effort between Nike, NBA teams and the league as we continue our commitment to highlight the local icons and narratives intertwined with our teams and cities that have helped define this league.

On top of the uniforms, teams will also have City Edition courts to match their on-court drip.

The teams have already begun wearing uniforms which are available on Nike’s website right now. You can hit the gallery below to see all of the jerseys and their descriptions in the gallery below.

1. Denver Nuggets Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Denver Nuggets 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform is inspired by the team’s hometown — a city that’s proud of its past but always driving forward. Its design draws from the mile-high city’s iconic architecture, such as the bold “DENVER” lettering on the front of the jersey, a tribute to the revered neon sign at Union Station. The Nuggets will use this City Edition uniform to recognize several civic organizations that contribute to the continuing evolution of Denver into an even better place to call home.

2. Brooklyn Nets Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Brooklyn Nets 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform brings back an instant fan favorite with a new twist. With a flip from black to white this year, the Nets once again pay tribute to legendary Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat with lettering and designs inspired by his signature work. The front of the jersey reads “BKLYN NETS” with colorful side panels, while the shorts feature Basquiat’s distinctive crown motif with continuing side panels and the “BROOKLYN, NEW YORK” lettering

3. Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform draws inspiration from the physical make-up of Northeast Ohio. It showcases the wordmark “The Land,” Cleveland’s most popular nickname, further connecting this uniform and team back to the city. The graphic is reminiscent of vintage Cavs logos from the 80’s, with a blue ball that represents the sunny shores of Lake Erie and tiered brown tones that take inspiration from the area’s bountiful soil. The phrase “For the Love. For the Land” is displayed on the anthem, symbolizing what basketball means to the region.

4. Boston Celtics Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Boston Celtics 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform pays homage to a true “Champion of Gold,” Bill Russell. Russell’s legacy spanned the “Golden Era” of Celtics basketball, which included an unmatched and unstoppable 11 championships in 13 years. And while Russell broke barriers on the court, as a member of the first all-Black starting five and then as the first Black head coach in the NBA, it’s the ones he broke off the court that truly defined him as “The Gold Standard” — what it truly means to be a Celtic. The stylized script wordmark is inspired by typography from the decades when he dominated — and the anthem is emblazoned with the phrase “Champions of Gold.” The belt buckle features Russell’s retired number “6,” surrounded by 11 diamonds, celebrating each of the championships he won with the team as a player and a coach. There are 11 gold diamonds on the side panels (jersey and shorts) as well.

5. Atlanta Hawks Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection This year’s Atlanta Hawks Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a fresh take on the team’s orginal Peachtree uniform, which launched three years ago — the same amount of time it takes to grow a fruit-bearing peach tree from a seed. It is a nod to the city’s roots as a cultural trendsetter. The jersey and short colors — a gradient from Electro Peach to Sunset Haze — and design represent the high energy and awesome diversity of the city, based on the foundation of what makes Atlanta great. With a peach/basketball hybrid symbol on its belt buckle, the uniform pays the ultimate respect to Georgia, “The Peach State,” while uplifting the Hawks’ mantra of being “True to Atlanta.”

6. Chicago Bulls Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Chicago Bulls 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform is an ode to Chicago’s iconic architecture — through the lens of the Chicago Municipal “Y” symbol, which was introduced back in 1917. It’s a symbol of unity, representing the three branches of the Chicago River that go throughout the neighborhoods and eventually come together at Wolf Point, in the heart of the city downtown. The Municipal “Y,” which can be found all over the city (although not everyone notices it!), is reflected in various elements of the uniform — the most striking example is on the sides, with two sets of five lines running downward and branching off at the shorts. The five lines also represent each team’s players on the court. On the uniform, the “Y” is front and center — it’s woven throughout the printed pattern, and it intersects with the “C” of Chicago on the belt buckle. There’s also a beautiful rust color integrated throughout the uniform, which is a nod to the bridges that cross the Chicago River downtown.

7. Charlotte Hornets Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection A tribute to the city’s rich financial history — as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s — the Charlotte Hornets 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform returns to the mint gold and granite color scheme from the 2020-21 season. Most notably, “CLT” appears on the uniform for the first time, embracing the familiar abbreviation used throughout the city of Charlotte, including the airport. The letters, along with the numbers on the front and back of the jersey, are gold with mint trim, while the player‘s name on the back is gold with no outline. The uniform also displays pinstripes, which are designed to look like the ridges on a coin, alternating in gold and mint. The shorts offer a gold “C” with mint trim in the team’s font across the waistband, as well as secondary logos (in gold and granite, with mint outlines) on each leg.

8. Detroit Pistons Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform tells a story bigger than local basketball. Designed in collaboration with Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, whose childhood in Detroit inspired much of his music, this uniform pays tribute to the gym at Saint Cecilia’s (a.k.a. “The Saint”), where many legends have played. “The Saint” has served as a beacon of hope for many Detroiters and created a safe place to play basketball. The uniform is colored green, matching the gym’s historic logo. And the quote inscribed on the court floor at “The Saint” — “Where stars are made, not born” — is featured on the anthem, along with Big Sean’s signature. A trio of stars on the jersey and shorts also alludes to this message, while symbolizing the Pistons’ three NBA Championships. The shorts are adorned with a replica of The Saint’s storied stained-glass window and sport white and blue side stripes.

9. Dallas Mavericks Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Dallas Mavericks 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform bridges the gap between old and new — looking to the past to inspire the future of sport. Back in 1973, Dallas luminaries saw the promise of North Texas, but they needed a catalyst. They took out a 2-page spread in Fortune magazine dubbing Dallas and Ft. Worth as a new industrial complex and metropolis in the middle of the country, a “Metroplex.” This started the boomtown days of success and prosperity, which paved the way for the possibility of an NBA franchise to exist in North Texas. Fast forward 50 years, and the Metroplex is now going through a financial, business, cultural and social boom, becoming a bigger and brighter version of its former self. To celebrate this history in their uniform, the Mavericks graphically rewind the clock to the retro fashion aesthetic of the late 70’s and early 80’s. By incorporating the team’s legendary color pallet with an inline groovy wordmark, the team achieves a modern take on a nostalgic design.

10. Indiana Pacers Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection Amongst the cathedrals of basketball throughout the state that grew basketball, the Indiana Pacers 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform celebrates the past and present of Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the theme “Built for Basketball.” Consistently noted as an architectural crown jewel and the premier venue in the country to experience live basketball, this year marks the official completion of a multi-year renovation. A renovation that elevated the building to provide players a distinct home-court advantage and an unmatched game night experience for fans. The uniform honors Gainbridge Fieldhouse’s iconic elements with a sleek design that also celebrates the new. A glimpse of the future, with a nod to the past. The nearly black pitch blue base is a striking departure from previous uniforms and serves as a foundation for a modern team and building. The gold truss spanning the chest and down the legs of the shorts mimic its distinct structure. The jock tag featuring “We Grow Basketball Here” harkens back to the flipper board fashion that was a staple for communicating game schedules at the older fieldhouse and beloved by fans. The shorts feature a new Built for Basketball badge honoring the state’s rich basketball history speaking both the building itself and the building of a team ready to pace a new legacy for the Indiana Pacers.

11. Houston Rockets Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection Bringing back last year’s design, this year’s Houston Rockets Nike NBA City Edition uniform reminds Rockets fans of the rich history of the franchise while pushing the team into the future. In celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary, the 2021-22 on-court collection was designed to showcase the iconic moments of each franchise, so the uniform brings together different details from past Rockets’ uniforms worn throughout important eras, such as Yao Ming being drafted and the strong 2017-2018 season. The font across the chest draws inspiration from the road jerseys worn during the team’s back-to-back Championships. And the shorts blend the double-arch design with the Rockets logo, which the team wore during its 22-game winning streak.

12. Los Angeles Clippers Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The LA Clippers 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform celebrates the team’s deeply rooted bond with the South L.A. community. It includes design elements honoring the heritage and passionate spirit of the renowned Drew League, the city’s most beloved community basketball league. The colorful mosaic design on the chest is inspired by the iconic Watts Towers, and the wordmark combines classic scripts from the Clippers and the Drew. Green, a prominent color within the Drew League’s story, is used to line the inside bottom of the jersey. The Drew League’s motto, “No Excuse. Just Produce,” is the City Edition Anthem, with dates celebrating the Drew League’s 50th anniversary adorning the sides of the motto.

13. Los Angeles Lakers Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection Los Angeles is a city where artists know how to transform a blank page into a world of possibility — and that’s the spirit behind this year’s Lakers Nike NBA City Edition uniform. Rather than including details that tell a story, the uniform has been intentionally stripped back to its most simple design. So unlike in years past, the uniform is not the story — it’s a vehicle to tell the stories behind individual Changemakers around Los Angeles. The concentric circle design symbolizes bringing all of Los Angeles together. The anthem has a simple message, inspired by the contagious conviction of the changemakers who walk this city’s streets: “Leave a legacy.”

14. Memphis Grizzlies Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection Highlighted by chrome-inspired detailing, diamond textures, and Memphis’s unapologetic and unique style, the Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform serves as a tribute to the artists and albums that define Memphis hip-hop and its raw sound. The design was inspired by local hip-hop album art and pulls in colors and textures that resonate with the city, like the traditional Beale Street Blue framing “Grizzlies.” As with the asymmetrical uniform silhouette, the oversized bear icon on the short connects to uniform systems in the past and present. The stylized ‘M’ on the buckle represents Memphis’ iconic ‘M-Bridge,’ highlighted with the chrome detailing and diamond texture seen throughout the uniform. Just above the jersey tag, a Grizz grill, along with “For The M,” is emblemized to represent the fierce pride Memphians rep for their music, their team, and their city.

15. Miami Heat Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Miami HEAT 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, a follow-up to last season’s groundbreaking mashup concept, swaps black for white as its base color while keeping all the other original design elements intact. The uniform once again features mashed-up renderings of the team’s “MIAMI,” “HEAT,” and “ball and flame” wordmarks. It also includes the “15 STRONG” anthem mark, yellow rope trim, Championship years’ belt buckle, and satin-striped side panels. And building on the innovation of its predecessor, it’s putting the personalization possibilities into overdrive, unlocking four new HEAT number sets — ViceVersa, Floridians Home, Association, and White Hot — with which players and fans can use to customize their jerseys, raising the total possible number combinations from 5,256 to 12,656.

16. Milwaukee Bucks Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition embodies the spirit of Bronzeville, one of the most diverse and distinctive neighborhoods in the city. Historically, Bronzeville was the African American economic, social and artistic hub of Milwaukee, and it has remained an integral center for the community’s culture and arts. Home to a tapestry of vibrant and unique murals, including the patchwork that’s adapted into the jersey’s side panels, the iconic neighborhood is honored with every stitch of this year’s uniform. But the real storytelling will not come from just the uniform, but rather from the actual people and artists who live there. The Bucks will show many public art murals and city scenes around downtown. And in the arena, closeups of the jersey will be juxtaposed with sights and sounds from the neighborhood, including footage from the annual Bronzeville Arts and Cultural Festival and soundbites from Bronzeville Collective’s resident artists. The team will shine a light on the entire patchwork of the city, sharing what makes Milwaukee “The Gathering Place.”

17. Minnesota Timberwolves Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection An artistic statement, the Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a colorful representation of the diverse, creative community that resides across the state. This city is not just where the Timberwolves play — it’s a landscape where everyone who is passionate about their craft can thrive, whether they’re an athlete, performer or artist. Every single uniform is one of a kind, featuring a unique multi-colored pattern, emphasizing the importance of leaving a distinctive creative mark, no matter the medium. It’s a testament to all the talented creatives throughout the state who are united by the arts. The stylized Minnesota wordmark and jersey number were designed by a Minneapolis-based type designer and pays homage to an iconic building in the city’s skyline. The shorts mirror the pattern on the jersey and feature a black and white primary logo

18. New Orleans Pelicans Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection Purple, green, and gold are the official colors of the Mardi Gras season and can be seen all over New Orleans on flags, floats, and traditional king cakes. Now, with the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, they’re the Pelicans’ colors, too. Striping details feature these colors throughout the uniform, and three matching fleur-de-lis appear on the shorts. The deep Purple Dynasty base color represents an evolution from past Mardi Gras uniforms and pays respect to the royalty that Mardi Gras Krewes elect each season to preside over their parades and festivities. From head to toe, this uniform is a celebration of the city, the rich culture behind its carnival season, and the greatest show on earth, Mardi Gras — all part of a unique place the Pelicans are proud to call home.

19. New York Knicks Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The history of the orange and blue is full of memorable players — but there’s something special about those teams from the late ‘90s and early 2000s. That’s why they’re the inspiration behind this year’s New York Knicks Nike NBA City Edition uniform. Designed in partnership with Kith, this uniform is a throwback to the teamwork displayed by those legendary Knicks, bridging the gap between the past and present. The jersey features a V-neck that’s inspired by this iconic era while also showcasing inverted colors from the team’s 1998-2012 seasons. There’s an updated New York work mark on the chest, and the Nike NYC can be spotted on both the jersey and shorts, another tip of the cap to the mecca of basketball.

20. Oklahoma City Thunder Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Oklahoma City Thunder 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform honors the people of Oklahoma and represents the collective experiences of what it means to be an Oklahoman. Oklahomans are driven by a distinct set of values called The Oklahoma Standard, which is built on a foundation of service, honor, and kindness. It’s who they are. It’s in their DNA. And it’s as uniquely Oklahoman as the red soil that makes up the foundation of the state. That very Standard (Service. Honor. Kindness.) is printed inside the uniform, right over the heart of those who wear it. The “THUNDER” across the chest unifies the state, from the Red River to the plains to the panhandle. The belt buckle features a map of all 77 counties in Oklahoma, and seven stripes down each side panel also represent those counties — and everyone who lives and works there together. Oklahoma’s historical terrain is featured along the side panels as a cultural signifier, symbolizing the grit, perseverance, sorrow, pain, spirit, and resilience they were founded on and continue to embody.

21. Orlando Magic Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform for the Orlando Magic celebrates the team’s strength, fortitude, and ability to protect its kingdom. The team’s goal is simple — to conquer the basketball world. But the path to victory is arduous. It takes great discipline and the heart of a champion. As a legion of one, the Orlando Magic put on their armor and go to battle on the court. • This all-black uniform may appear unassuming at first glance, but upon closer inspection, you’ll see that it reveals a metallic gray accent, evoking a suit of armor. A diamond pattern covering the jersey and shorts adds texture and signifies a knight-worthy line of defense. They wear the Magic star like a badge of honor and the pinstripes with pride, with the kingdom’s name emblazoned across the chest wordmark of the jersey. They’ll fight for the honor of Orlando with a full-court press toward the future now

22. Philadelphia 76ers Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection Inspired by the Greek translation of Philadelphia, meaning “The City of Brotherly Love,” the Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform recognizes that the game of basketball extends far beyond any single era, league, or team. The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied franchise — with every generation comes a set of icons, stories, and indelible memories that all come to love and are inspired to share. This city has always embraced the spirit of kinship and rivalry through long-tenured high school and concrete showdowns, 1v1’s, 3v3’s, 5v5, and more. The minimalistic design of the uniform and hand-drawn script lettering on the front chest honors that classic basketball — and celebrates a look embraced throughout all leagues and levels of play. A Circle of Stars logo on the waistband and the Bicentennial-inspired “76” on the shorts reference Philadelphia’s role in our country’s history as well.

23. Phoenix Suns Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Phoenix Suns, Arizona’s first professional team, and the 22 indigenous tribes that have called this region home for thousands of years have a shared respect for family, community, and the environment — and a shared love for basketball. The team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform celebrates those Native American cultures and the passion for the game that connects us. The uniform’s turquoise base color represents the protection, or living, stone, which carries special meaning among the local indigenous community. The jersey features the Suns’ primary sunburst logo, centered on the chest, and a red trim that represents the color of the land and soil found across the state. The uniform’s side panels, which highlight a traditional stairstep pattern commonly depicted in regional indigenous art, are bordered by a black tape feature that directly translates to “the sun” in all of Arizona’s native tribal languages. The belt buckle displays a new logo featuring the PHX wordmark and a basketball surrounded by 22 red, yellow, white, and black feathers — the colors of the traditional medicine wheel, depicting the four directions and cycles of life — to represent Arizona’s tribal nations. The waistband is designed to replicate sashes worn by some of the tribal nations, and the shorts give another nod to the indigenous community, with 22 arrowheads along the hemline.

24. Portland Trail Blazers Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform falls respectively in the “Uniquely Portland” category. No other team would be as confident and quirky as to model their design around an airport’s carpet, but this one proudly pays homage to the signature PDX pattern, which reached local icon status in the ’90s. The distinctive, vibrant geometric pattern displayed over a bright teal base took on a cult following as it became a tradition for travelers arriving and departing from PDX to take photos of their feet safely planted on the colorful airport carpet. The carpet’s quirky pattern streaks diagonally across the black jersey, with a familiar “Blazers” sash featured across the chest. The city’s airport code (and a common nickname) — “PDX” — is emblazoned on the chest, while the belt buckle showcases the team’s mantra, “RIP CITY.” (#RipCityCarpet). The gold trophy icon on the back neck is in honor of the team’s 1977 Championship win.

25. Sacramento Kings Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection As this season will mark the 10-year anniversary of the fight to keep the Kings in Sacramento, the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a tribute to a team and a city that are committed to staying — and rising — together. The design pays homage to fans who rallied and refused to back down with a passion and connection to their team that is unmatched in the NBA. For the first time in franchise history, the Kings have a gray uniform, a color inspired by the iconic Golden 1 Center. “Sacramento” is on the front of the jersey for the first time since 2016 — and set in a 10-year tin anniversary bevel. The purple trim on the sides of the jersey and shorts resembles the architectural elements of the state-of-the-art arena located in the heart of downtown. And the phrase “Sacramento Proud” within the trim reminds everyone what connects the Kings to their team, their city, and one other. Its anthem includes the late, former NBA Commissioner David Stern’s signature, as well as his famous proclamation: “We’re going to keep this team in Sacramento.”

26. San Antonio Spurs Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform is inspired by the unforgettable style featured during the 1996 NBA All-Star Game in San Antonio. It’s like déjà vu, decades later as the team currently celebrates its 50th Anniversary. The jerseys and shorts created for that contest were as bold and colorful as the basketball superstars who wore them. With a rich, primary turquoise color, along with retro accents of pink, orange, and black on the taping and waistband, this uniform provides a festive look. The team’s iconic cowboy boot spur is displayed on the shorts, and it’s front and center on the jerseys. Reviving this style is a fun way to honor the Spurs’ rich history, while shining a light on its inevitably bright future.

27. Toronto Raptors Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection The Toronto Raptors 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a celebration of the team’s city and culture. With classic black and gold styling and subtle details, the Raptors’ uniform nods to the diversity and unity of Toronto. Toronto’s six boroughs are deconstructed to make a dynamic, embossed pattern on the base of the uniform. On the vent is the chant that carried the team to their 2019 Championship, “We the North.” The same phrase is displayed in languages from around the world on the neck, arm, and short trim — representing the diversity of the fans who surround the game. The “Welcome Toronto” sign-off is embellished in gold, a greeting for those who visit and those who call it home.

28. Washington Wizards Source:Nike NBA City Edition Collection With a pink base and white accents throughout, the Washington Wizards 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, “Bloom,” pays tribute to the city’s iconic cherry blossoms. Falling petals down the sides of the jersey blend with a pink-to-blue gradient that symbolizes how the cherry blossom petals from the trees that famously line the Tidal Basin drift into the water below. The team’s brand new logo across the chest dots the “i” in “Washington”with a cherry blossom, putting a fresh, floral spin on the uniform. Three distinct cherry blossoms sitting just above the official NBA tag are meant to mirror the three-star design of the Washington, D.C. flag.