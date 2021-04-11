Jack of all celebrity trades, Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!
You maybe asking, “How many kids does Nick Cannon have?” With this announcement, Nick Cannon will now have a total of six children. Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as two children with model Brittany Bell, daughter Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020 and a 4-year-old son Golden.
Abby, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday to post photos from her latest maternity photoshoot alongside Cannon. Check out the pictures below!
Nick Cannon Expecting 2nd Set Of Twins [PHOTOS] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
With this announcement, Nick Cannon will now have a total of six children. Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as two children with model Brittany Bell, daughter Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020 and a 4-year-old son Golden.
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon took to Instagram with maternity photo shoot photos with Nick Cannon, “Our dearest sons – my miracle babies,
Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both 👑♾👑
