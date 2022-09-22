Twitter Reacts to Nia Long Being Cheated on by NBA Coach Ime Udoka

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka – who’s engaged to longtime actress Nia Long – set the internet on fire last night when news broke that he was facing suspension by the team for an ‘improper sexual relationship’ with a member of the Celtics staff. Udoka is not expected to be fired.

Long and Udoka first met in 2010. They welcomed a son together in 2011 and got engaged in 2015.

Udoka, who accepted his first head coaching position in the NBA in June 2021, is also a former player. Before being promoted in Boston he had assistant coaching gigs in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and San Antonio. Long’s career as an actress has also had her traveling the world throughout the course of their relationship.

According to reports, Nia Long and Ime Udoka met on a blind date that was set up by a mutual friend. After that, they were inseparable, which is why so many fans of Long have reacted passionately on social media.

Scroll down to see Twitter’s best reactions to this developing story.

Twitter Reacts to Nia Long Being Cheated on by NBA Coach Ime Udoka was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com