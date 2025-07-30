New Study By Wallethub Ranks The Most Stressed Cities in the U.S.

Detroit, Michigan, has been named the most stressed city in the United States, according to WalletHub’s latest survey. The study analyzed 182 cities across 39 metrics, including work stress, financial strain, family dynamics, and health and safety concerns. Detroit’s top ranking is attributed to its high unemployment rate of 11.4%, the nation’s highest poverty rate at 31.5%, and a median household income of just over $38,000 after adjusting for cost of living.

The city also struggles with family-related stressors, such as the second-highest divorce rate and a significant share of single-parent households. Health and safety concerns compound the issue, with Detroit ranking among the highest in violent crime rates and obesity levels. WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo noted, “Cities with weak economies and high crime rates naturally lead to elevated stress levels for residents.”

On the other end of the spectrum, South Burlington, Vermont, was crowned the least stressed city. Known for its strong community support systems, low crime rates, and high quality of life, South Burlington offers a stark contrast to Detroit. Residents enjoy ample recreational opportunities and a robust healthcare system, contributing to lower stress levels. The city also boasts one of the highest rates of adequate sleep among adults, a key factor in overall well-being.

Experts suggest that cities like South Burlington could serve as models for stress reduction. Initiatives such as affordable housing, accessible healthcare, and community engagement programs have proven effective in fostering a healthier, less stressful environment.

As cities across the U.S. grapple with economic and social challenges, WalletHub’s findings highlight the importance of addressing systemic issues to improve residents’ quality of life. By adopting strategies from less-stressed cities, urban centers like Detroit may find a path toward a more balanced and supportive future.

