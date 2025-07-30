Listen Live
What Is The Most Stressed U.S. City?

New Study By Wallethub Ranks The Most Stressed Cities in the U.S.

Published on July 30, 2025

Downtown Baltiimore city skyline cityscape of Maryland

Source: f11photo / Getty

1. Detroit, MI

2. Cleveland, OH

3. Baltimore, MD

4. Gulfport, MS

5. Memphis, TN

6. Shreveport, LA

7. Philadelphia, PA

8. Toledo, OH

9. Birmingham, AL

10. Jackson, MS

11. Akron, OH

12. Baton Rouge, LA

13. Montgomery, AL

14. St. Louis, MO

15. Wilmington, DE

16. Houston, TX

17. Indianapolis, IN

18. San Antonio, TX

19. Milwaukee, WI

20. New Orleans, LA

21. Cincinnati, OH

22. Newark, NJ

23. Mobile, AL

24. North Las Vegas, NV

25. Augusta, GA

26. Fayetteville, NC

27. Las Vegas, NV

28. Louisville, KY

29. San Bernardino, CA

30. Columbus, GA

31. Dallas, TX

32. Fort Smith, AR

33. Modesto, CA

34. Washington, DC

35. Chicago, IL

