What Is The Most Stressed U.S. City?
New Study By Wallethub Ranks The Most Stressed Cities in the U.S.
1. Detroit, MI
2. Cleveland, OH
3. Baltimore, MD
4. Gulfport, MS
5. Memphis, TN
6. Shreveport, LA
7. Philadelphia, PA
8. Toledo, OH
9. Birmingham, AL
10. Jackson, MS
11. Akron, OH
12. Baton Rouge, LA
13. Montgomery, AL
14. St. Louis, MO
15. Wilmington, DE
16. Houston, TX
17. Indianapolis, IN
18. San Antonio, TX
19. Milwaukee, WI
20. New Orleans, LA
21. Cincinnati, OH
22. Newark, NJ
23. Mobile, AL
24. North Las Vegas, NV
25. Augusta, GA
26. Fayetteville, NC
27. Las Vegas, NV
28. Louisville, KY
29. San Bernardino, CA
30. Columbus, GA
31. Dallas, TX
32. Fort Smith, AR
33. Modesto, CA
34. Washington, DC
35. Chicago, IL
