New Music Fridays: Teyana Taylor, BigXthaPlug & Doja Cat Release

It’s the end of the week, full of new and anticipated releases you don’t want to miss out on.

On Friday, Teyana Taylor releases her highly anticipated album “Escape Room” with a captivating visual experience with narrations from Kerry Washington, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson and other major stars.

BigXthaPlug stays true to his Texas roots, with a harmonious blend of country with his vicious flow in his new album “I Hope You’re Happy.” Collabs on this album include Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Shaboozey and more.

Doja Cat returns with a bang with “Jealous Type,” channeling pop sounds similar to the “Pleasure Principle” by Janet Jackson. Her highly anticipated fifth album is set to release in September.

1. I Hope You’re Happy — BigXthaPlug 2. Cam Girl — Ludmilla Feat. Victoria Monét 3. Love — Kid Cudi 4. Kiari — Offset 5. Dark Aura — Joey Bada$$ 6. Reconstruction — Lecrae 7. Perfect Person — Flo Milli Feat. coop 8. Hearts Sold Separately — Mariah the Scientist 9. I Can’t Lie — Bun B 10. Live Laugh Love — Earl Sweatshirt 11. Jealous Type — Doja Cat 12. Big Money — Jon Batiste 13. Samurai DX — Lupe Fiasco 14. Let Me Love You — Amber Mark 15. Escape Room — Teyana Taylor