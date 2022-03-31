Netflix & Shondaland Announce The Cast Of Untitled ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series Based On Queen Charlotte [Photos]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Bridgerton fans will be pleased, because more drama is underway. Netflix and Shondaland announced the cast of the limited series based on the origins of the historical figure Queen Charlotte. The project is untitled but some details have been revealed. Take a look inside for exclusive photos from the cast’s first table read.

The untitled series centers on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio). It will also focus on Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell)and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). Shonda Rhimes serves as show runner, executive producer and writer on the upcoming limited series. Tom Verica also joins as executive producer and director. Betsy Beers is on as an executive producer as well.

Rosheuval, Anode and Gemmell are reprising their roles from Bridgerton in this next iteration of the story.

Other cast members and character details include:

India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte: Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the ‘ton and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.

Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta:Determined to maintain her family’s power, the Dowager Princess does what it takes to secure her son’s place as monarch amidst a changing, modernizing Britain.

Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) plays Young King George: Handsome, charismatic, and a bit of a mystery, George has always bowed to the restraints placed on him as the Crown. Until now. Having to share his space, and bed, with his new wife forces George to face his hidden demons head on.

Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury: Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her own way into society. With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) plays Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) plays Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) plays Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) plays the Royal Doctor,Cyril Nri (Cucumber) plays Lord Danbury, Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) plays Brimsley (older).

The official series logline:

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Netflix and Shondaland revealed behind the scenes photos from the cast’s first table read. Congrats to the cast and stay tuned for updates on Netflix and Shondaland’s untitled spinoff series.

