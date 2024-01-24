NeNe Leakes Lives In Her Blonde Baddie Era

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There are three things you should know about NeNe Leakes: She was born a blonde – you can’t tell me differently, she has her PhD in reading folks to filth, and she can serve glamor in her sleep. The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG was introduced to our television screens in 2008, and she quickly positioned herself as our generation’s queen of Reality TV. Her catchy clapbacks created some of the most notorious viral moments (who can forget “Close your legs to married men”), and thanks to the 56-year-old personality, people are reluctant to claiming their white refrigerators.

NeNe Leakes and blonde hair go together real bad.

And while her comedic approach to life is what keeps her on our radar, we’ve also become obsessed with her naturally blonde mane that is usually styled to perfection. When she first joined the RHOA cast, the Georgia Peach sported a short cut with a dirty blonde hue.

By 2011, the starlet transitioned to strawberry blonde hue that perfectly complimented her melanin.

And by the end of 2011, Leakes was ready to embrace her platinum blonde baddie era, which could also be dubbed her villain era. The blonder she got, the more classic the clapbacks were.

As the seasons progressed, Leakes alternated between her once signature short cut and longer styles, including bobs, center-part buss downs, and bangs. Throughout her time on television, including her 13-season run on Housewives, her scripted role on NBC’s The New Normal, her reoccurring role in the third season of Glee, and her role as a contestant on the 11th installment of Donald Trump’s The Apprentice, Leakes stayed true to her naturally blonde roots.

Leakes’ blonde hair has remained consistent throughout her span in the entertainment industry. In case you missed it, here is more proof that our cover girl is in her blonde baddie era.

