Two words, one meaning: self-care. As society learns the importance of maintaining solid mental health, self-care naturally falls in line. Whether you’re the CEO of a multi-million dollar company, content creator, or anything in between, taking the necessary time to set healthy boundaries and make positive choices is paramount. Since September is National Self-Care Awareness Month, putting your well-being first is important. And here at HelloBeautiful, we’re all about getting R&R in all aspects, especially through beauty essentials.
Truth be told, self-care looks different for everyone. Some people may fancy a masking session after a long day of work. Conversely, others may prefer to spend extra time on the massage table to calm their minds and soothe their senses. No matter which method you fancy, spoiling yourself doesn’t require a hefty price tag. Of course, if you have the coins, feel free to spend them. However, we prefer to do so without breaking the bank.
So, in honor of National Self-Care Awareness Month, we saw it fit to bring some must-have essentials to your attention. Whether your idea of self-care means soaking in the bath while listening to H.E.R’s sultry vocals, we got you covered. If indulging in a 10-step skincare routine is more your speed, your vanity will have some new additions.
You already know the drill! Grab your credit card, stretch your fingers, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to shop virtually. From skincare to bath and body picks, here are seven self-care essentials everyone needs to bring on the pampering. Happy National Self-Care Awareness Month!
National Self-Care Month: Here Are 7 Products You Need to Spoil Yourself was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Urban Hydration Vanilla Body ScrubSource:Urban Hydration
Nothing says self-care, like giving your skin a proper scrub down. Thanks to Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Body Scrub ($7.00, Urbanhydration.com), you’ll be able to brighten and smooth skin and slough away dead skin cells in the process.
2. Fenty Skin Hydra’Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand MaskSource:Sephora
Leave it to Fenty Beauty to take care of your self-care needs. It’s no secret that we use our hands to do everything. So, giving our hands a little extra TLC is important so they can look and feel their best. Enter: Fenty Skin Hydra’Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask ($22, Sephora.com). This mask is made with glycerin, fruit oils, and plant extracts that deeply penetrate your skin to provide lasting moisture.
3. Mila Eve Essentials Flawless Glow TonerSource:Mila Eve Essentials
Glow baby, glow! The Mila Eve Essentials Flawless Glow Toner ($24.99, Milaeveessentials.com) is a must-have essential for every skincare routine. Crafted by Love & Marriage: DC’s Monique Samuels, this powerful potion is a 100 % pure essential oil infused rice water that hydrates, brightens, kicks blemishes to the curb, and helps reduce the look of acne scars and hyperpigmentation over time. In other words, this number checks all the boxes in your skincare routine.
4. Beauty by Earth Jade Roller Face Roller Skin Care Tools – Face Massager RollerSource:Target
Massage me, please! The Beauty by Earth Jade Roller Face Roller ($19.99, Target.com) comes in major clutch. The tool works wonders to spread products onto skin evenly, but it tackles puffy eyes and wrinkles and takes relaxation to the next level. Plus, you can pop the tool in the fridge a few minutes before use to give your skin a chilly treat.
5. Maude Hydrating Coconut Milk BathSource:Maude
Light some candles, put on a soothing playlist, and turn your bathroom into the ultimate pampering oasis. With the help of Maude Hydrating Coconut Milk Bath ($18, Getmaude.com), you’ll provide your skin with a softening and hydrating soak that rejuvenates your body from neck to toe. Its hand-harvested salts also work to detoxify the body and increase circulation for the ultimate pick-me-up.
6. InstaNatural Vitamin C Peel-Off MaskSource:InstaNatural
No self-care ritual is complete without adding a mask into the equation. The InstaNatural Vitamin C Peel-Off Mask ($12.57, Amazon.com) features a mix of skin-loving ingredients that combats dullness, removes dead skin, and helps to minimize fine lines and wrinkles for a healthy-looking complexion.
7. Dosso Beauty Skincare BundleSource:Dosso Beauty
Last but certainly not least, we have the Dosso Beauty Skincare Bundle ($23.95, Dossobeauty.com). This trio offers an oil cleanser perfect for removing makeup in a snap, a charcoal mask that removes dirt, debris, and impurities, and a face moisturizer that hydrates and leaves skin feeling clean, soft, and radiant.