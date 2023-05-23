NailCon Showcases The Magic Of Black Women Nail Artists And We Stan

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

NAILCON, a digital startup platform focused on beauty, lifestyle, and nails, has unveiled its latest campaign titled “Without Us.” This groundbreaking initiative shines a spotlight on the remarkable work of four distinguished Black women nail artists and curators based in New York City. Through the NAILCON platform, these talented artists shared their stories and showcased their unique talents, aiming to bring recognition to the significant contributions of Black women in the nail art community, who have historically been marginalized and underappreciated.

The “Without Us” campaign features the extraordinary artistry of Dawn Sterling, Telly Talons, Honey Nailz, and Melissa Samuels. Each artist has made significant strides in the beauty industry through their innovative designs and contributions to the community. Capturing their stunning work was Creative Director and Head Photographer Tone Woolfe, with Head Videographer Mike McLenighan and Production by Nem Fisher.

Jazmine Gresham, the founder of NAILCON, expressed her excitement in celebrating these talented Black women nail artists and curators who have played a pivotal role in shaping the beauty industry. Through the NAILCON platform, she hopes to give these artists the recognition they truly deserve while inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

The beauty lover told HelloBeautiful, “More importantly, I wanted to highlight black women in the nail space who are killing the nail game and take care of all the girls’ and guys’ hands. Being a huge fan of Nailglam, Honeynailz, Telly Talons, and Finesse Your Claws, I knew the world needed to not only see their work but actually hear their voices.”

She went on to say, “The nail industry wouldn’t be where it is “without us” black women —hence the birth of the title. It’s very important to me as an African American woman to share the stories of Black women who push us forward!”

The “Without Us” campaign stands as a testament to the power of diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry. By highlighting the unique talents and perspectives of Black women, NAILCON aims to draw attention to the lack of representation in the industry and inspire transformative change.

For Melissa Samuels, owner of Finesse Your Claws, it’s about being creative every day because every canvas is different, and people trust her vision, so no two sets are the same. She told us, “Being a black woman in this space up until this point has hardly been recognized. But being part of this exhibition changed that for me. Nail con provided a platform for black women that excel in this industry, and that is groundbreaking!”

The campaign culminated with an Immersive Art Gallery event on May 19-20 in NYC, preceded by a private viewing on May 18th at Lumen Studios, located at 393 Broadway, NYC, NY 10013.

