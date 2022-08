Most Expensive Celebrity Splits: Xzibit, Dr. Dre, Bill Gates and More

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

How does that old saying go? Ah, yes. It’s cheaper to keep her. Or him.

After a very public back and forth, and perhaps some loose lips by his own brother, rapper Xzibit has been ordered to pay $6000 a month in spousal support to his estranged wife Krista Joiner. In addition, he’ll be forking over $125,000 in legal fees, plus another $50,000 to a forensic accountant to look through his finances, according to HipHopDx.

Yes, Xzibit has to pay the man looking through his books for funny money.

The truly wild thing about this entire ordeal, however, is that this is chump change in relation to the more expensive breakups in recent years!

Continue scrolling to see who really paid the piper after their relationships went down the toilet.

