Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS]

The Chiefs and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes has reached agreement on a 10-year contract extension that keeps him in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. It includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. With his historical payout over the next 12 seasons, Mahomes will have the richest valued contract in American professional sports.

He now becomes the ONLY player in the NFL to make the list of the top 25 list of the largest North American sports contracts in North American sports history. Take a look at the other 24 athletes that make up the highest earnings in professional sports, and one thing you can take from this list, get your children in BASEBALL immediately!

