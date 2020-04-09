Rising Philadelphia rapper and Ford Model Chynna has passed away.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to The Wrap, the 25-year old rapper and model died on Wednesday, her manager confirmed.

“I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away,” a statement from her manager said, according to the publication. “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.”

Although the official cause of death was not revealed, Chynna had previously opened up about her struggles with opiate addiction. During an interview with Vibe in 2017, the young model discussed her addiction and decision to seek help.

“I felt crazy. I didn’t want to be a statistic. I didn’t want to go out that way and people be like: ‘I told you so,” or glamorize it [drugs], because I don’t feel like that,” Chynna said at the time. “It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it’s good to have some kind of example of someone you didn’t expect to be going through it.”

Since news of her death began to spread, music industry figures from the A$AP Mob to Kehlani and Vince Staples have penned heartfelt reactions to losing the promising rapper.

REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️👼 pic.twitter.com/xcFdnhs030 — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) April 9, 2020

na no fucking way we were talking this MORNING!!!!

no fucking WAY MY LOVE

my heart is big broke

i love you chy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i love you man fuck this!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020

Chynna signed to Ford Models when she was 14 and released her in case i die first EP at the end of last year.

Check out the visuals for i die first and heartfelt condolences from Twitter below.

Model and Underground Hip-Hop Star Chynna Dead At 25 was originally published on hiphopwired.com