Michael Irvin Files $100M Lawsuit After Woman’s Misconduct Complaint Gets Him Pulled From Super Bowl

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL legend’s been pulled from the big game after a woman complained about an interaction they shared at a hotel in Glendale, Arizona.

Details of the alleged interaction that took place Sunday have yet to be revealed. Irvin’s so confident that it’s a nonissue that he spoke to the Dallas Morning News about the brief exchange, noting that there was no physical contact beyond a parting handshake.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know.”

However, Irvin admitted that he’d had a few drinks and didn’t remember speaking to the woman.

Irvin works for NFL Media but also makes guest appearances on ESPN, which has also been halted throughout Super Bowl weekend.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” said Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, in a statement.

According to NBC Sports, the Hall of Famer has decided to take legal action against the accuser and Renaissance Hotels’ parent company Marriott by filing a $100 million lawsuit. The suit was reportedly filed Thursday afternoon and includes witnesses who saw the interaction and said Irvin “casually exchanged pleasantries” with the hotel manager who filed the complaint.

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well,” Michael’s attorney Levi McCathern said in a statement to TMZ.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the news below.

Michael Irvin Files $100M Lawsuit After Woman’s Misconduct Complaint Gets Him Pulled From Super Bowl was originally published on cassiuslife.com