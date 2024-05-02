Listen Live
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man

Source: @nia_noelle / Reach Media


The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage kicked off with another epic sail away concert featuring the legendary hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman.  Method Man and Redman took TJFV cruisers through their vast catalogue including hits from their WuTang days.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

 



The post Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage appeared first on Black America Web.

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

2. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Dave The Wave

Method Man and Redman take pictures with fans on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

3. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Digital

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

4. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

5. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Inc.

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

6. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One/R1 Digital

Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

7. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Getty

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

8. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Getty

The crowd at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

9. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:R1 Digital

Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

10. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

11. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Redman  at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

12. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

ToMethod Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

13. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman pose with the crowd at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

14. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Trending
Entertainment

Savannah James Says She Had To ‘Grow Into Her Self-Assurance’ On Her New Podcast, ‘Everybody’s Crazy’

Wellness

4 Ways To Build Intimacy With God

News

Keke Palmer & SZA Will Star In Buddy Comedy Produced By Issa Rae

Pop Culture

Angela Simmons And Her Natural Body Are In St. Lucia Reminding Us It’s Time To Go ‘Out Of Office’

27 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close