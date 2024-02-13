Maximum Effort: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Smashes Record Becoming Most Viewed of All Time

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Move over Spider-Man: No Way Home, Deadpool & Wolverine now own the record for the most viewed movie trailer.

Marvel Studios announced today that just 24 hours after the commercial aired for it during Super Bowl LVIII, the trailer for the highly anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine was seen by 365 million online.

The previous holder of that record was Marvel Studios’ multiversal adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to join current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, as they took on villains from each of their films.

Director Shawn Levy responded to the news with emojis, while Ryan Reynolds retweeted Deadline’s article reporting on the film’s fantastic accomplishment.

As for the plot of Deadpool’s latest adventure, it would seem his time-traveling exploits at the end of Deadpool 2, also directed by Levy, have caught the attention of the TVA (Time Variance Authority) from the Loki series.

Deadpool is “apprehended” and recruited by the TVA for a mission we have no clue about that will take “Marvel Jesus” across different locations where he will eventually meet Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, finally donning his comic book-accurate X-Men costume.

Jackman makes a minimal appearance in the trailer, but most of Deadpool’s buddies from his previous films do show up at the beginning of the trailer.

Deadpool Really Is Marvel Jesus

Deadpool & Wolverine is the only film on the MCU slate this year, and it’s being hailed as the film that will “save” the MCU based on the reaction to the trailer, Disney/ Marvel Studios most likely has another billion-dollar blockbuster on its hands.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in theaters on July 26. You can see reactions to the trailer in the gallery below.

