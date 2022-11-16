Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lupita Nyong’o continues to trend on social media . As the cast and crew enjoy the success of their box office hit film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” more fans are commenting on her cultural identity, having “that thang” on her and how she’s one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood. Check out a gallery of her most stunning photos inside.

The film encouraged fans to take a closer look inside the lives of the stars and creators involved. Fans rushed to social media to discuss whether or not Nyong’o is of Mexican or Indigenous descent as the movie highlights both cultures. Nyong’o was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico to Kenyan parents. Her supporters argue her ethnicity and race, whether or not she should be considered Mexican or Kenyan, and if she truly identifies with the characters on the “Black Panther” sequel.

Aside from the race and ethnicity discourse, Nyong’o is being praised for being outright gorgeous. Fans are commenting on the actress’ vivacious curves and saying she has “that thang on her.”

Cultural commentator Scottie Beam shared her thoughts in the tweet below:

The entertainment industry knows Nyong’o beyond her stunning features. Critics praise her for her natural gifts presented onscreen in the countless hit films she’s appeared in from “Black Panther” to “Us.” Nyong’o’s performances in film prove that she’s more than her physical features, but a delightful talent that should be uplifted and supported.

So, let’s give Lupita her flowers for being a gifted entertainer and a BADDIE! Since we can’t take our eyes off her either, we wanted to create a gallery with her most stunning photos.

Check out a few of her gorgeous photos below:

Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her was originally published on globalgrind.com