Lil Nas X Creates Nike Satan Shoes, Super Saiyan Troll Level Achieved On Twitter

Lil Nas X surely knows how to stir up controversy, intentional or not. The former is the case since the rapper decided to complement his purposely divisive “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video with a pair of alleged sinful custom Nike sneakers that set Twitter on fire.
Lil Nas X x Nike Airmax 97 “Satan Shoes” pic.twitter.com/1x4JJM4OxB
— quando eu tinha uma glock ™ (@qeutglck) March 27, 2021
The drama started when it was first reported on Friday (March 26) by @saint the Nas X was dropping a pair of limited edition “Satan Shoes” that are allegedly filled with one drop of human blood and 66cc of red ink in a take on the familiar Air Max 97. Reportedly, they will retail for $1,080 and be limited to 666 pairs.
MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹
👟Nike Air Max '97
🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood
🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered
💰$1,018
🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX
— SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021
For many, even despite supporting Nas X’s “Montero” video, this was the last straw. The reaction was swift and emotional, with many crying foul that Nike would collaborate on such a shoe. Many were quick to react before thinking that it’s a 99.99% chance that the Nike brand never would (and they have said as much)—while also neglecting that anyone can make a custom shoe.
The Satan Shoes are a collab with MSCHF, which is touted as a Brooklyn-based “ideas factory” that concocts viral-ready products for sale online. One of their past drops was a pair of “Jesus Shoes” that were Air Max 97’s outfitted with Holy Water. But ya know, details and facts.
So far, Lil Nas X is standing firm behind the design of his kicks. “Y’all gotta admit… the shoe hard!,” he tweeted on Sunday morning (March 28). “u cannot sit here and lie.”
y’all gotta admit… the shoes hard! u cannot sit here and lie
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021
Meanwhile, Twitter still fiercely debates the merits of Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes,” his devil music, and other such topics, often with not a single Google search. Peep some of the best of the best and more unfortunate reactions below.
1.
These ugly ass monstrosities are the real Satan Shoes. pic.twitter.com/Txsqi7uBuS— Derek 2: Electric Boogaloo (@i__m__kered) March 28, 2021
2.
Everyone to Lil nas X after those Satan shoes: pic.twitter.com/6xwya5b8hZ— Robbery (@OofitsRobbery) March 28, 2021
3.
Black Twitter: *Defends Lil Nas X*— IRRELEVANT NEGRO🥀 (@irrelevantnegr0) March 28, 2021
Lil Nas X: *Drops Satan Shoes* pic.twitter.com/KUEPj3eMLB
4.
We now live in a world where Nike Satan shoes made with real human blood 🩸 are a real thing but Dr Seuss books are banned. Our world is broken AF.— Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) March 27, 2021
5.
LMAO- I remember when Nike pulled the shoes featuring the Betsy Ross flag for being "too controversial" and "offensive" and now they are marketing "Satan Shoes" with "human blood". We really do live in stupid times... https://t.co/UH23F5bFGS— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 27, 2021
6.
Christian community....I promise it’s okay. If you’re worried about the “Satan” shoes just go get yourself some “Holy Water” Air Max 97’s pic.twitter.com/yxGknkN317— Bougie Badazz (@KDot_Flow) March 28, 2021
7.
grown men on twitter seeing a pair of satan shoes with a pentagram pic.twitter.com/9blL1sK9G2— alex (@bradyochardic) March 28, 2021
8.
According to Nike, Lil Nas’ Satan shoes are okay but Betsy Ross Flag shoes are where they draw the line.— Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 27, 2021
Stop supporting trash companies like Nike that ruin the minds of our youth, while giving the middle finger to our country.
9.
I hate that we live in a society where @LilNasX can’t make “Satan Shoes” but we are all supposed to be ok with Christianity forced down our throats in almost every aspect of Western Culture? Fuck that. These religious freaks need to worry about the pedophiles of their churches.— BRI LUNA (@YungKundalini) March 27, 2021
10.
These #SatanShoes by #Nike & #LilNasX with 666 and a drop of human blood in the sole is a reason why we Christians must be prayed up ready to battle in the spirit with the Voice of the Holy Spirit. This is evil & heresy and I pray that Christians rise up against this. pic.twitter.com/u7CK3NCIy7— Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) March 27, 2021
11.
the mailmen delivering my satan shoes pic.twitter.com/XRDBLmFZib— the perc prophet (@humidfluid) March 28, 2021
12.
Lil Nas X can literally give satan a lap dance in his music video, and release a pair of satan shoes, and people still don't believe that there are satan worshippers in the music industry.— Matt Stephens, Jacked & Tan Supremacist (@Matt_S_Stephens) March 27, 2021
That's the level of delusion we're dealing with.
13.
Idc, the way our generation has glamourised “going to hell✨” will never sit right with me. Like this lil nas video makes me sad to see someone lose their soul to Satan. Dancing with him, promoting satan shoes and making hell seem cool&fun. Y’all don’t fear God enough🥴— jamelia🇬🇭 (@Jameliatijani) March 26, 2021
14.
The funny thing is, the verse used on the shoes, Luke 10:18 was Jesus describing Satan’s defeat by God, when he was kicked from Heaven. Imagine worshiping a defeated foe. Smh.— Neko Woodside (@_dneko) March 27, 2021