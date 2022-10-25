Lil Durk’s Lawyer, Nicole Moorman is Beating Cases & Breaking NECKS [Photos]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk has reportedly beaten five felony charges with the baddest lawyer in the game. India is punching the air right now..

Nicole Moorman, a criminal defense lawyer in Atlanta, Georgia has been trending lately. Not only did she beat the case for Smurk, but her looks got her trending!

Ms.Moorman opened up a Law Firm called, Moorman Law. The lady boss specializes in Specializing in Federal and Felony cases. Oh, did we mention she’s a Braves fan? Besides her career, Nicole was once rumored to be in a relationship with late ATL rapper, Trouble.

Check out some pictures of Lil Durk’s fine lawyer, Nicole Moorman below!

