Listen Live
Entertainment News

Lil Baby’s Son Catches Jayda Wayda Mid-Twerk & Gets Mad [Video]

Published on March 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Jayda Wayda Launched New Swimwear Collection with PrettyLittleThing And Here Are Some Of The Hottest Pieces From The Drop

Source: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing / Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Wayda dam MINUTE! Jayda Wayda, known for doin’ it for the Gram, often shares glimpses of her life as an influencer. In a recent video, Jayda is seen letting loose and twerking. Showcasing her ASSests (see what we did there?). Little did she know that her baby father, Lil Baby’s young son, Jason was secretly watching her every move.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Lil Baby’s son was standing on bidness and wasn’t going for it! Check out some of the reactions to Jayda being caught by Jason having some fun.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

RELATED: WaydaDAMinute: Jayda Wayda Throwing it Back At a Carnival in Antigua [Video]

RELATED: Sza Sizzles In A Tiny Yellow Bikini From Jayda Cheaves’ Waydamin Brand

RELATED: Lil Baby Gifts His Girlfriend Jayda A Pink Truck, Twitter Is Feeling The Energy

HOMEPAGE

Lil Baby’s Son Catches Jayda Wayda Mid-Twerk & Gets Mad [Video]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

Jayda Wayda lil baby twerk
More From Rickey Smiley Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close