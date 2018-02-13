Like Fine Wine: See How Lenny Kravitz & These 20 Celebrities Defy Father Time

[image]

Lenny Kravitz’s tantalizing style, electric vocals and all around sexiness has us forgetting the singer turned 51 today.

Can

You

Believe it?

The singer hasn’t slowed down a bit. Since the release of his 10th album, Strut, Lenny has stayed busy by embarking on an international tour, diving into films like Precious and The Hunger Games franchise and supporting his daughter Zoe Kravitz’s budding acting and singer career.

Lenny has us thinking of other black celebrities who haven’t aged since hitting their peaks of success. Not only is Lenny celebrating a big birthday, but legendary singer Patti LaBelle rang in her 71st birthday today.

Here’s more celebrities kicking Father Time where it hurts in the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Back Then: Lenny Kravitz | Age 26 Bursting onto the scene in 1989, the artist flipped Rock & Roll around with his blends of soul, blues and unforgettable guitar riffs. His smoldering sex appeal was also a plus.

Now: Age 51 Lenny posted this photo on Instagram for his 50th birthday last year. Safe to say, the birthday boy still has it.

Back Then: Iman | Age 25 Supermodel Iman always had the right move to dominate the catwalk.

Now: Age 59 The Somalian beauty continues to present class and intelligence with her successful businesses and philanthropy efforts.

Back Then: Leslie Uggams| Age 37 Emmy nominated actress Leslie Uggams changed up the industry with her roles in "Roots" and "Hallelujah Baby!" She was also the first African American woman to host her own variety show since the late Nat "King" Cole in the mid-1950's.

Now: 72 Uggams is still cheeky and looking unstoppable!

Back Then: Nas | Age 24 Nasty Nas parties it up at a 1998 MTV Awards after party.

Now: 41 The rapper's spot on perspective of crime, life and love has been celebrated in the theater and in college classrooms across the country. Not to mention, he's looking fine as ever!

Back Then: Taraji P. Henson | Age 35 Oscar nominated actress and one of "People's Most Beautiful Women" Taraji P. Henson is seen here in a Emmy Magazine photo shoot in the mid 2000's.

Now: Age 44 Henson is seen playing the red carpet of this year's Met Gala and killing it as Cookie on the hit show, "Empire"

Back Then: Nia Long | Age 28 Actress Nia Long stole our hearts during her classic films The Best Man, Love Jones and more.

Now: Age 44 Spreading positive energy at all times, the proud mama just got engaged to her beau Coach Ime Udoka. Congrats!

Back Then: Tracee Ellis Ross | Age: 28 The actress is seen with Joy Bryant, decked out in nothing but Missoni. Remember those days?

Now: Age 42 The "Black-ish" star keeps us laughing with her alter ego "T-Murda" and looks better than ever before!

Back Then: Eddie Murphy | Age 24 Comedian Eddie Murphy is seen here with good friend and late night host Aresnio Hall. The comedian was the youngest and only "Saturday Night Live" member to have number one box office films during his stint on the show.

Now: Age 44 The singer and actor isn't breaking box office numbers like he used to, but his musical projects keep us interested.

Back Then: Angela Bassett | Age 31 In this headshot, legendary actress and producer Angela Bassett doesn't look a day over 25.

Now: Age 56 Her continuing roles on FX's hit show "American Horror Story" have introduced her to a whole new audience.

Back Then: Sade Adu | Age 29 Sade has lent her enchanting vocals to R&B for decades. Seen here in 1988, the singer and her band named Sade hit critical acclaim with their hits like "Your Love Is King," "Smooth Operator" and "Solider of Love."

Now: Age 56 It's almost unbelievable than Adu hasn't aged a bit.

Back Then: Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas | Age 20 As one of the members of TLC, the singer helped to sell over 60 million records around the world and own the title of the biggest girl group of all time.

Now: Age 44 Planning a final TLC concert with remaining member T-Boz, the singer will more than likely crush the stage with her dance moves.

Back Then: Gladys Knight | Age 19 The legendary singer has been in the spotlight most of her life. After her split from The Pips, the singer went on the record several successful solo albums and earn four Grammy awards

Now: Age 70 Knight hasn't slowed down! In 2014, her release "Where My Heart Belongs" 30th top 40 R&B album. Slay!

Back Then: Patti LaBelle | Age 31 Patti LaBelle and her powerhouse vocals ruled the 60's, 70's and beyond. Her glam style was also something that stood the Philly native apart from the rest.

Now: Age 71 Still performing, the singer also celebrated her 71st birthday today. Go girl!

Back Then: Diana Ross | Age 30 Diana Ernestine Earle Ross is basically the creation of the stigma of the term, "Diva." Her dominating look paired with her harmonizing vocals prove the singer's legacy isn't debatable.

Now: Age 71 At 71, the singer is still performing and will plan her daughter Chudney's wedding. The four-day event will probably be a breeze for the singer to handle.

Back Then: Jennifer Lopez | Age 29 Jennifer Lopez has been in the industry since her early 20's. Her sweet personality, Hip-Pop sound and show stopping performances has given us a steady medley of hits to jam to.

Now: Age 45 The singer and mother of two will lead her first Las Vegas residency in January 2016. After the release of her latest album A.K.A., Jlo has continued to reside on the Billboard Charts and kill every red carpet appearance she's made this year. Werk!

Back Then: Janet Jackson | Age 28 Ms. Janet then…..

Now: Age 49 and now. The music icon announced a comeback album and a tour. We. Can't Wait.

Back Then: Halle Berry | Age 22 Starting her career in the soap opera world, the actress has been known for her charm and being the epitome of every guy's dream girl.

Now: Age 48 Berry has kept up the dream by looking simply beautiful. The actress even has a song (and several references) named after her in the hip Hop world.

Back Then: Pharrell Williams | Age 28 Super producer and artist Pharrell has made classic hits for Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and more. He hit internationally success with his single "Happy" from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack.

Now: Age 42 "Pharrell's a pharaoh, peep the features." -Nas

Back Then: Nia Long | Age 29 What is there to say about Mr. Chestnut? His chiseled look has been a staple in his career from the start.

Now: Age 44 Still sexy as ever, the actor has dabbled into producing and television while staring in films alongside Halle Berry and his "Best Man" cast members for 2016's "Best Man Wedding."

Back Then: Jade Pinkett Smith | Age 22 Starring in films like Jason's Lyric and Set It Off, the actress proved to be a double threat with her rock band Wicked Wisdom.

Now: Age 43 The actress is set to appear in the sequel to Magic Mike and other projects. Her sweet words of wisdom on social media have helped her grow closer to her fans, also her bikini pics are quite the motivational vitamin.

Back Then: Tina Knowles | Age 47 Tina Knowles' funky style helped make Destiny's Child stand out from every girl group in the 90's and beyond.