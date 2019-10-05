CLOSE
lebron james
LeBron James’ Little Girl Zhuri Is Our Next Big Beauty Influencer! [PHOTOS]

Posted October 5, 2019

Zhuri James, daughter of LeBron and Savannah James, is the newest celebrity kid to make a splash on Instagram.

The hilarious 4-year-old is not only living her best life but showing off her skills, which recently include giving out makeup tutorials. Here she is showing us how to apply lipgloss, warning folks about using too much.

Adorable!

Zhuri's makeup tuturial 💁🏽‍♀️✨💄

Zhuri’s makeup tuturial 💁🏽‍♀️✨💄

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

 

Here she is rocking the Fenty Glassbomb:

 

 

We just adore this little girl! Here is the pint-sized cutie living her best little life on the ‘Gram:

LeBron James’ Little Girl Zhuri Is Our Next Big Beauty Influencer! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

View this post on Instagram

the best day of the week 🥳😋🌮 #TACOTUESDAY

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

mood 😛

mood 😛

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

#ZhuriNova💫

#ZhuriNova💫

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

"Now this is crazy!" 😱😂🥒

“Now this is crazy!” 😱😂🥒

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

first day of Pre-K! ❤️✏️📖

first day of Pre-K! ❤️✏️📖

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday QUEEN @mrs_savannahrj ! 👸🏽💕

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

ZHURI NOVA 💫

ZHURI NOVA 💫

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

Spongebob loves you! 💛

Spongebob loves you! 💛

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

ZHURI 👑 (📸: @edelgado823 )

ZHURI 👑 (📸: @edelgado823 )

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

ZHURI NOVA 💫

ZHURI NOVA 💫

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

Welcome to Instagram, @real_bronny ! 👑🏀

Welcome to Instagram, @real_bronny ! 👑🏀

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

Princess Z ♥️

Princess Z ♥️

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames)

