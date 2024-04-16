Latto has been big steppin’ through the rap game with her music & her looks. Speaking of looks, did you know she got it from her mama?! Misti Pitts is the name of Big Latto’s mother. The Clayco superstar went on IG recently to post a pic of her mom serving looks.
Check out some photos of Latto’s beautiful momma Misti Pitts below!
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
