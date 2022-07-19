Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The best of the best stepped out to witness the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ NOPE at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022, in Hollywood, California. The highly anticipated film, directed by the mastermind Jordan Peele, is already being met with praise. Known for creating boundary-pushing movies that challenge you to think outside the box, it’s safe to assume the award-winning writer, director, producer, and actor has another box office hit on his hands.

Peele’s peers came out to support his latest project, and the red carpet did not disappoint. Our favorite chocolate Godiva goddess Kelly Rowland was a sight for sore eyes in a sexy black Mugler dress, while Karrueche oozed 90s vibes in a plaid Di Du pantsuit.

If you missed the looks from the star-studded event, then we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the stylish faces to grace the Nope world premiere. Catch the film in your city, scheduled to be released this Friday.

L.A.’s ‘NOPE’ Premiere Featured The Best Of The Best In Black Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com