Following the news of ATL’s own, Killer Mike not bringing three Grammys was some not-so-good news.
According to TMZ, Mike was handcuffed and arrested after an alleged physical altercation. Killer Mike owned the night bringing home the Grammys for Best Rap Album, Song, and Performance.
Check out some of the reactions to the rollercoaster of a night for Killer Mike.
RELATED: BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
-
Gospel Legend Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys
-
Enter for Your Chance to Win a Walt Disney World Resort Vacation
-
Remembering Brandon Smiley [WATCH] | Rickey Smiley Morning Show
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts
-
Was Tina Knowles Being Shady Towards Janet Jackson?
-
R&B Songs That Turn 20 in 2024!