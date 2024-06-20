Listen Live
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Setlist

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Last night (June 19th), Kendrick Lamar hosted a surprise show called The Pop Out at the Forum in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Every Artist at Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” Juneteenth Show
RELATED: X Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert

This summer, Kendrick has been dominating pop culture discussions, mainly because of his high-profile feud with Drake which has made waves worldwide. Social media has been fixated on their conflict, with many fans cheering for K Dot to deliver a knockout blow.

Below we have the setlist from the “POP OUT” Juneteenth event.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Setlist  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. euphoria

2. DNA.

3. ELEMENT.

4. Alright

5. Swimming Pools (Drank)

6. Money Trees

7. WIN

8. King’s Dead

9. 6:16 in LA

10. Collard Greens

11. THat Part

12. King Kunta

13. m.A.A.d city

14. HUMBLE.

15. Like That

16. Still D.R.E.

17. California Love

18. Not Like Us with Dr Dre

19. Not Like Us

20. Not Like Us with Mustard

21. Not Like Us Instrumental

22. Not Like Us closing

Trending
Celebrity

Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley (updated 6/19)
Contests

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley

10 items
Entertainment

Half? Iman Shumpert “Un-Gifting” Condo And Jewelry From Teyana Taylor In Ongoing Divorce Battle

Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Former San Francisco Giants player Willie Mays shares a laugh while on the field before the start of the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Friday, April 20, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Contra Costa Times) 51 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close