X Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert

Published on June 20, 2024

The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch

Yesterday Kendrick Lamar hosted his Juneteenth ‘Pop Out’ event.

The event was split into three sections: the first showcasing West Coast artists under DJ Hed, the second featuring talents brought by “Not Like Us” producer Mustard, and the third headlined by Kendrick Lamar. Before Kendrick hit the stage, DJ Hed warmed up the crowd with performances from both rising and established Los Angeles artists like Ray Vaughn, the newest signee to Top Dawg Entertainment, the all-girl rap group Cuzzos, the male group Blue Bucks Clan, and Westside Boogie. Legendary krump dancer Tommy the Clown and his crew also took over the stage, delivering a high-energy dance battle.

Below is the best Twitter Reactions from the show

