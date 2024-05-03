Kendrick Lamar Drops Second Drake Diss Track “6:16 In LA,” Social Media Explodes

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

He dropped “euphoria” on streaming services last week, but his latest retort, titled “6:16 in LA,” has been purely posted on social media.

The title’s name comes from Drake’s time stamp records that are often named after a random time and city when he’s got something to get off his chest.

K. Dot not only steals the idea but proceeds to attack Drake for three minutes, touching on various subjects but mostly how no one in Drake’s OVO clique is loyal.

His affiliates are mentioned as well, with the track’s first direct mention coming at the expense of DJ Akademiks when he raps, “Somebody’s lyin’, I could see the vibes on Ak’/ Even he lookin’ compromised.”

He then touched on the “Have You Ever?” theme, which started with “euphoria,” and continued to question OVO’s validity.

“Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let’s see/Have you ever thought that OVO was workin’ for me?/ Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/ Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it,” he raps.

Kendrick then alludes to Drake’s offering money to people to get dirt on him for his forthcoming diss tracks, but his money was no good on the streets.

“It was fun until you start to put money in the streets/ Then lost money, ’cause they came back with no receipts/ I’m sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace,” Kendrick raps.

He even takes aim at Drake’s use of the internet with his “lil memes” to try to gain an upper hand in the beef, adding that his “reality can’t hide behind WiFi.”

The cover art has yet to be explained but features a Maybach driver’s glove, but social media sleuths are likely on the case.

Kendrick last responded with “euphoria” Wednesday after reigniting the decade-old beef with a verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” last month.

With the Compton rapper doubling up, it’s clear he’s not taking his foot off of Drizzy’s neck, and it’s sending social media into a frenzy.

See how social media is reacting to the latest diss below.

Kendrick Lamar Drops Second Drake Diss Track “6:16 In LA,” Social Media Explodes was originally published on cassiuslife.com