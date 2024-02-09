Jonathan Majors Accused Of Physical And Emotional Abuse By 2 More Ex-Girlfriends, Social Media Disgusted

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Months after he appeared on Good Morning America and gave his side of the story after being found guilty of assault, two of his other ex-girlfriends have come forward to accuse the actor of abuse.

Two women, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, spoke to the New York Times about their overlapping relationship with the former Marvel actor.

Both allege that he was physically and/or emotionally abusive to them. There was Duncan, who was engaged to Majors from 2015 to 2019. She says she found messages between him and another woman when she visited him on set while he was filming Hostiles. As she attempted to pack her belongings and remove herself from the situation, Majors allegedly pushed her onto a couch, choked her and threw her across the rooms The violent exchange and texts from another woman are similar to the case his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari brought against him.

Duncan also alleges that he hurled some scary remarks at her like “I’m going to kill you” and “I’m going to make sure you can’t have children.” Other instances named in the report include Duncan allegedly being slammed into a mailbox during an argument and being thrown to the ground a year later.

The other woman, Hooper, also has claims of Majors being controlling, telling her things like she “was not allowed to speak to anyone about their relationship” and isolating her from friends and family. She, too, confronted him after he allegedly cheated, and he responded by threatening to commit suicide.

During the early stages of their relationship, she became pregnant and decided to get an abortion. Then, a year after they broke up, he reacted to her finding a new partner by telling her, “I hope you die; kill yourself” and “I’m going to rip you out of my heart the way they ripped our baby out of you.”

Majors’ attorney has come to his defense, explaining his behavior as being young, insecure, and toxic and that he’s “embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior.”

Social media isn’t buying the excuses, though. See the reactions below.

Jonathan Majors Accused Of Physical And Emotional Abuse By 2 More Ex-Girlfriends, Social Media Disgusted was originally published on cassiuslife.com