Jonathan Majors Facing Additional Abuse Claims From More Victims, Twitter Says He’s Officially Cooked

According to Variety — citing “sources familiar with the matter”– several other women have come forward alleging Majors has abused them and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office after his initial arraignment last month.

The DA refused to comment on the possible additional charges. Still, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry has come forward defending her client again, saying that all abuse claims are false and there’s evidence to prove he’s innocent.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” Chaudhry told CNN. “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the district attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

The new allegations come after Majors was initially accused of assaulting his girlfriend on March 25. The Creed III actor called 911, and police arrived at a penthouse apartment in Chelsea to a woman with minor head and neck injuries. They took Majors into custody, though he later denied hurting the woman.

Chaudhry later announced that the woman had recanted her statements and released text messages from his partner attempting to resolve Majors of guilt, which read in part, “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately.”

The fallout continues on the professional end for Majors as he was recently dropped by his management company, Entertainment 360, and publicist, The Lede Company. The upcoming projects he was slated to star in are also moving on, like the big-screen adaptation of the novel The Man in My Basement, an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers, and an Otis Redding biopic.

