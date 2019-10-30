John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los AngelesSource:Getty
2. The Tracy Morgan ShowSource:Getty
3. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, TheSource:Getty
4. 2004 AND1 Mix Tape Tour – Los Angeles Open RunSource:Getty
5. Seven Pounds Los Angeles PremiereSource:Getty
Actor John Witherspoon arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere “Seven Pounds” at Mann Village Theater on December 16, 2008 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,actor,california,city of los angeles,film premiere,westwood neighborhood – los angeles,regency village theater,seven pounds,john witherspoon,premiere event
6. Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los AngelesSource:Getty
7. Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv’s 40th AnniversarySource:Getty
8. Wyclef Hosts Charity Concert and Denise Rich’s BirthdaySource:Getty
9. Motorola and Anheuser-Busch Present the Ninth Annual Phat Pharm Art for Life – AfterpartySource:Getty
10. Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and MotorolaSource:Getty
John Witherspoon during Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and Motorola at East Hampton Estate of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons in East Hampton, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,charity benefit,grounds,new york state,east hampton,kimora lee simmons,sponsor,russell simmons,motorola,john witherspoon
11. Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show – February 15, 2005Source:Getty
=
12. Screening of “Fatal Instinct”Source:Getty
13. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy FestivalSource:Getty
=