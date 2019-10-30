CLOSE
john witherspoon
HomeEntertainment News

John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Posted 16 hours ago

John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los Angeles

Martell Presents: Discover Noblige - Los Angeles Source:Getty

2. The Tracy Morgan Show

The Tracy Morgan Show Source:Getty

3. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Source:Getty

4. 2004 AND1 Mix Tape Tour – Los Angeles Open Run

2004 AND1 Mix Tape Tour - Los Angeles Open Run Source:Getty

5. Seven Pounds Los Angeles Premiere

Seven Pounds Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

Actor John Witherspoon arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere “Seven Pounds” at Mann Village Theater on December 16, 2008 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,actor,california,city of los angeles,film premiere,westwood neighborhood – los angeles,regency village theater,seven pounds,john witherspoon,premiere event

6. Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los Angeles

Martell Presents: Discover Noblige - Los Angeles Source:Getty

7. Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv’s 40th Anniversary

Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv's 40th Anniversary Source:Getty

8. Wyclef Hosts Charity Concert and Denise Rich’s Birthday

Wyclef Hosts Charity Concert and Denise Rich's Birthday Source:Getty

9. Motorola and Anheuser-Busch Present the Ninth Annual Phat Pharm Art for Life – Afterparty

Motorola and Anheuser-Busch Present the Ninth Annual Phat Pharm Art for Life - Afterparty Source:Getty

10. Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and Motorola

Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and Motorola Source:Getty

John Witherspoon during Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and Motorola at East Hampton Estate of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons in East Hampton, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,charity benefit,grounds,new york state,east hampton,kimora lee simmons,sponsor,russell simmons,motorola,john witherspoon

11. Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show – February 15, 2005

Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show - February 15, 2005 Source:Getty

=

12. Screening of “Fatal Instinct”

Screening of "Fatal Instinct" Source:Getty

13. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:Getty

=

14. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN

15. Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv’s 40th Anniversary

Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv's 40th Anniversary Source:Getty
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close