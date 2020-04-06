After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged!

The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home.

PEOPLE first broke the news.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok.

Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins!

RELATED: Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video]

RELATED: Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gramm [PHOTOS]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged To Be Married! [PHOTOS] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com