Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video]

Jeezy is in love and he wants the world to know it. The Snowman recently threw a grand affair to celebrate his girlfriend’s special day.

As spotted on Page Six the Atlanta legend pulled all stops to ensure his lady had the time of her life going into 2020. The website reports that he surprised Jeannie Mai with a performance from Tevin Campbell at a New Year’s Event party in Miami. In a clip posted by the talk show host Young is heard telling her “Happy birthday, baby. I can’t sing but I got somebody to come sing ‘Happy Birthday.’”

And right on cue the R&B crooner walked out and started serenading the San Jose native with his classic hits including “Can We Talk?”, “I’m Ready” and of course his rendition of “Happy Birthday”. Needless to say she was visibly surprised by the gesture and proceeded to live in the moment.

The token of affection was an early birthday treat as the media personality turns 41 on Saturday, January 4. She expressed her gratitude to Jeezy via an Instagram post. “@Jeezy baby. Thank you for the bestest birthday gift….you in my life ” she wrote.

Mai officially confirmed their boyfriend and girlfriend status back in January 2019 after meeting on set of her show The Real. Jeezy has since credited her as major factor of his growth over the last couple of years. Clap for them.

Martin Berrios Posted January 3, 2020

