Ja Morant Suspended At Least Two Games After Flashing Gun On Instagram Live, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The young and talented star finds himself producing on the court but continuously engages in questionable behavior while off it.

His most recent decision started innocently enough as he hopped on Instagram Live and rapped along to music until he flashed what appeared to be a gun for all his followers to see.

The Grizzlies were made aware of the video and Morant “will be away from the team for at least the next two games.”

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” Mike Bass, NBA spokesman told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morant has responded to the punishment with an apology.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down,” the statement read. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Morant was also under fire earlier this week when a Washington Post article alleged that in July, he showed up at The Finish Line shoe store in Wolfchase Galleria after his mother had a dispute. Along with a group of nine or 10 friends, Morant went to the store and allegedly threatened the mall’s security director. Morant wasn’t named a suspect, but one of his associates acted out.

“Officer Edwards positioned his body in between the two individuals to prevent a physical altercation. At this time, suspect #1 reached over Officer Edwards’ shoulder and conducted an unknown action, resulting in both individuals taking an aggressive fighting stance,” reads the report.

While leaving the scene, Morant reportedly said, “Let me find out what time he get off,” which made the security director feel threatened.

Then, a week later, he was allegedly involved in another incident at his home. While playing basketball with a teenager, Morant struck him in the head, and his friends beat him up as well, leaving a “large knot” on his head. After the fight, the teen says Morant went into his home and returned with a gun tucked into the waistband.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Morant allegedly flashing a gun on Instagram Live below.

Ja Morant Suspended At Least Two Games After Flashing Gun On Instagram Live, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com