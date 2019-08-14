Idris Elba Tried The Hot Wing Challenge & #BlackTwitter Turned Him Into A Meme [PHOTOS]

Idris Elba was promoting his villainous role in the recently released Hobbs and Shaw movie when he stopped by “Hot Ones” to talk about it and take on the wing challenge. Idris made it to the highest level of wingdom, but stumbled along the way, thus giving birth to the latest meme.

See how #BlackTwitter turned Idris’ stumble into this week’s funniest meme.

