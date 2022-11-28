Hip Hop History Month: 15 Times A Remix Was Better Than The Original

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Hip-Hop History Month is almost coming to a close, and we’re celebrating until the very last minute by highlighting some great memories from the genre ever since it first began almost half a century ago.

Of course, one of the most popular aspects of hip-hop music that many of us know and love is a quality, well-done rap remix.

RELATED: 15 Greatest Hip-Hop Remixes By Bad Boy Records

Before it became a current trend in female rap (seen above) as a not-so-subtle way of throwing jabs at one another — we’re looking at you, Nicki and Cardi! — the point of a hip-hop remix was mainly to elevate the success of a song already making a great impression on rap fans. However, a special select few were so good they actually superseded the original itself. That feat alone is worth taking notice, and to close out Hip-Hop History Month we’re taking a look at some of the greatest examples of emcees that took a second shot at capitalizing off a hit record by giving it a remix and actually came out with even more success than they asked for.

The tracks on this list represent hip-hop hits from the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and even the current burgeoning 2020s decade of rap. With that said, you’ll definitely get a feel at how the art of remixing records has been utilized over the past two-and-a-half decades and ultimately how the genre has developed with the times.

Oh, and apparently Busta Rhymes along with fellow NYC rap pioneer Lil Kim are the king and queen, respectfully, of hip hop remixes — you’ll definitely see what we mean below!

Keep scrolling to check out 15 times throughout the span of hip-hop history when the remix was better than the original. Sound off if you agree or disagree with any selections, and hit us with some suggestions of your own:

