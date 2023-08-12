Hip-Hop 50 LIVE: Nas Brings Out Ms. Lauryn Hill, Run-DMC Rocks Yankees Stadium Until 2AM

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-hop fans have been treated to a handful of events this year in honor of the culture’s 50th anniversary, from DJ Cassidy bringing out 50 rap legends during his Pass The Mic LIVE show at Radio City Music Hall to LL COOL J’s most recent return to Queens to curate yet another dope lineup at this year’s Rock The Bells Festival. However, one show that’s been touted all year long as the official 50th anniversary shindig is Nas and Mass Appeal’s high-anticipated Hip-Hop 50 LIVE celebration in The Bronx where hip-hop started, specifically choosing the world renowned Yankees Stadium for the epic lyrical showdown.

We decided to head Uptown in order to witness the historic occasion, and it was clear from day to night, and well into the next morning, that all stops were pulled in order to knock this show out the park and land a home run for hip-hop.

The lineup at Hip-Hop 50 LIVE proved to serve fans of all eras, from Golden Age aficionados that tuned in for the “Pillars of Hip Hop” set with Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Slick Rick, Scorpio and The Sugarhill Gang to the “Bronx Bombers” segment that put the spotlight on new age rap sensation A Boogie With Da Hoodie alongside Fat Joe and DJ Kid Capri in honor of their iconic borough. Also on the bill was a “Queens Of Hip-Hop” set with Lil Kim, Remy Ma and Trina — shoutout to guest spots from up-and-coming femcees Lola Brooke and Scar Lip! — in addition to headlining performances by Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg alongside Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, T.I., Cam’Ron, Common, EPMD, Lupe Fiasco and Ghostface Killah with surprise appearances from Method Man and other Wu-Tang Clan affiliates.

Nas and Run-DMC were the last two acts to hit the stage at the fully-packed and smoke-filled Yankees Stadium, with the former rap icon going on first to run off a few greatest hits from Illmatic to Stillmatic and then some. The highlight of his set, outside of bringing out DJ Kool Herc and sister Cindy Campbell (seen above) in order to give them their flowers for spearheading the 50-year-old movement, was surprising everyone by treating us to a rare sighting by the enigma herself, Ms. Lauryn Hill. After performing their iconic duet “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” Esco gave his sister in rhyme the opportunity to let off a few of her solo hits to much appreciation of all in attendance.

Run-DMC put on a closing set that kept those who were still standing on their feet until close to 2AM EST. By witness account, we can confirm there were zero complaints from the crowd.

Once again, Happy 50th anniversary to hip-hop! Watch the full show via the livestream above, and take a look below at more pics from a night we won’t soon forget at Yankees Stadium for Hip-Hop 50 LIVE:

