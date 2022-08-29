Highlight of the Night: The 2022 VMAs Was A Night To Remember

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards (VMAs) delivered with historic performances, a star-studded black carpet adorned with lavish outfits and nostalgic musical moments that moved today’s artists to tears. Check out why this year’s award show was a night to remember below.

Jack Harlow gave fans another memorable “First Class” performance with artist Fergie. Before Fergie joined him on stage, Jack performed down a fictional first class flight with his fellow celebrity friends like Chloë Bailey, Saucy Santana, Avril Levigne and Lil Nas X.

Speaking of Lil Nas X, his outfit was definitely one to remember. The entertainer continues to level up his awards show outfits. For the VMAs, he opted for a massive black feathered headdress with a ballgown skirt frame to match. He posed the black carpet, serving looks and his infectious personality through each frame.

There were some unusual moments like artist Yung Gravy (we don’t know much about this guy either) taking actress and social media personality Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Nicole, to the show. The two matched in lavender, happily swapping spit on the black carpet as cameras captured the moment.

In great news, Saucy Santana left it all on the stage during his highly entertaining pre-show performance. He was dressed in a fitted black and gold leotard with a vogue dance number that made the girls want to gag. He and his dancers kept their high energy throughout the entire performance. Saucy Santana is a mega superstar in the making, and he did not disappoint.

Nicki Minaj accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award this year. Her biggest barbs presented the award before she gave a speech, stressing the importance of taking care of your mental health. Nicki also performed her greatest hits as fans affectionately watched, including Lil Nas X who was so happy to be there watching one of his idols.

Check out our favorite moments from the 2022 VMAs below:

