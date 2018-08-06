Jamaica , Jamaican

Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Jamaican [PHOTOS]

Posted August 6, 2018

August 6th marks the 56th year of Jamaica’s independence. To celebrate such an amazing day, let’s take a look at just some of the celebrities you may not have known were Jamaican.

Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Jamaican [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Bobby Shmurda

Bobby Shmurda

Bobby Shmurda is the son of a Trinidadian mother and a Jamaican father.

2. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington’s mother is of mixed-race but from Jamaica.

3. Notorious B.I.G

Notorious B.I.G

The Notorious B.I.G was born the only child of Jamaican parents.

4. Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy

Pete Wentz of the rock group Fall Out Boy is the son of a German father and Afro-Jamaican mother.

5. Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford was born to an Afro-Jamaican father of Panamanian descent, Lloyd Beckford, and a Chinese Jamaican mother

6. Tyga

Tyga

Tyga is Jamaican and Vietnamese.

7. Mya

Mya

Mya’s father is Jamaican.

8. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell’s mother is Jamaican.

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close