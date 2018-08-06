Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Jamaican [PHOTOS]

August 6th marks the 56th year of Jamaica’s independence. To celebrate such an amazing day, let’s take a look at just some of the celebrities you may not have known were Jamaican.
1. Bobby Shmurda
Bobby Shmurda is the son of a Trinidadian mother and a Jamaican father.
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington’s mother is of mixed-race but from Jamaica.
3. Notorious B.I.G
The Notorious B.I.G was born the only child of Jamaican parents.
4. Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy
Pete Wentz of the rock group Fall Out Boy is the son of a German father and Afro-Jamaican mother.
5. Tyson Beckford
Tyson Beckford was born to an Afro-Jamaican father of Panamanian descent, Lloyd Beckford, and a Chinese Jamaican mother
6. Tyga
Tyga is Jamaican and Vietnamese.
7. Mya
Mya’s father is Jamaican.
8. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell’s mother is Jamaican.