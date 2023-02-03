Happy Black History Month: 11 Black-Owned Sustainable Shops With Incredible Vintage Finds

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s Black History Month! Be sure to support a Black-owned business today. Instead of visiting a traditional Goodwill or Value Village thrift store, we are highlighting some of the trendiest Black-owned online thrift boutiques featuring the latest vintage and up-cycled finds.

There are a ton of stores dedicated to sustainable fashion using repurposed clothing and fabric from all over. This is a new take on the dreadful “hand-me-downs” you received from your older brother or sister. In an effort to rid our planet of fashion waste, we must find alternative ways to purchase clothing.

Fashion waste stems from a number of issues. One of the biggest causes are large fast fashion brands that will remain nameless. Fast fashion refers to clothing made quickly and cheaply to meet the demand of ever-changing style trends. These clothes are usually poorly made, leading consumers to toss them out as quickly as the trend fades. It subsequently causes long-lasting environmental issues that are detrimental to our bodies and our planet.

In an effort to highlight Black businesses during Black History Month, we have compiled a list of our favorite thrift shops that focus on sustainable fashion. These companies and brands are helping the planet one vintage piece at a time. From notable brands like Washington Ave to up-and-coming shops like Thriftee Nickel, these consignment shops feature one of a kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else.

Let’s celebrate Black history with these Black-owned businesses, creating sustainability within our communities. When we support sustainable fashion, we’ll reap benefits across the world! Check out the gallery of shops below.

Happy Black History Month: 11 Black-Owned Sustainable Shops With Incredible Vintage Finds was originally published on globalgrind.com