Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! The ‘Best Man’ Actress Turns 53

Regina Hall is turning up on a Tuesday! The Washington, DC native is 53 years old today!
Regina Hall first came onto the entertainment scene in the late ’90s. She guest acted in soap operas like ABC’s “Loving” and evening hit shows like “New York Undercover.”
Later, she took recurring roles in “Ally McBeal,” “The Best Man,” “Scary Movie,” and “Girls Trip.” With a mix of television and movie titles, Regina has become a household name, a good girlfriend, and a fashion force to be reckoned with.
And honestly, many of us are still trying to figure out how the beautiful actress is over 50. She and other celebrity favorites like Sanaa Lathan, Gabrielle Union, and Halle Berry have found the fountain of youth and refused to tell us where it is.
We’re still singing Regina Halls’s 50th birthday song.
Poking fun at her age – and timeless beauty – Regina Hall dropped an original birthday song and video in 2020 that is still in our heads. Turning 50 at the time, she sang to fans on social media, “A b*tch is old today. I passed half my life expectan-cay.” She later added to the song telling the audience she still has “good puss-ayy.”
The video features Regina bouncing on a trampoline, chilling by the pool, and drinking wine. She captioned the post, “Because laughter keeps you forever young, I wrote a special song for a special Birthday.”
Regina Hall’s beauty comes from the heart.
In 2022, Regina told PEOPLE that her standard of beauty comes from her late mother, who urged her to look inward. Regina was celebrating her inclusion in the magazine’s “Beauty issue” while learning to roller derby.
Regina told the celebrity magazine in part, “You know, beauty is subjective. It also fades, fast. So, you know, a beautiful world comes from a beautiful heart; that’s probably the best way to be beautiful.”
We are here for Regina’s timeless beauty, genuine words, relatable comedy, and fashion slays. So, in honor of all that is Regina Hall, we’ve pulled some of our favorite looks.
Happy Birthday, Regina!
1. A vision in blue.Source:Getty
Regina Hall played no games in this body-hugging, off-the-shoulder blue midi dress with a criss-cross chest detail. The bob was bobbing, and the dress did what it needed to do.
2. Regina has us seeing red.Source:Getty
Regina Hall dazzled the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala red carpet this December. Get into her bold red dress and popping pink purse.
3. Regina stunned at the 2018 Vanity Fair party.Source:Getty
Regina Hall understood the assignment as she attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her sheer sequin dress shows her fit body and fierce attitude.
4. Regina is feminine, flirty and flowy.Source:Getty
We love Regina Hall’s flowy and feminine look at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The ensemble gives an effortless, sophisticated style.
5. Regina Hall gives boss vibes,Source:Getty
Regina Hall’s black suit dress with double-breasted gold button details is everything. She tops it off with a bold red lip. The actress wore the outfit to a party with The New York Times in 2018.
6. Regina Hall’s (LBD) ‘Little Black Dress.’Source:Getty
Regina Hall was pictured at The Pan African Film & Arts Festival wearing a sexy black cut-out long-sleeve dress. The gown fit her like a glove.
7. Regina Hall has fun with fringe.Source:Getty
It’s the fringe for us! Regina’s pairing of fun blue gradient fringe and black boots is perfect for a night out on the town.
