Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It

When you talk about the top 10 vocalist of our time, Mariah Carey can easily be placed on that list. She’s been hitting those high notes that break champagne glasses since she was a teen. Beyond her amazing range, she’s written classic chat-topping songs that will forever be a part of the Hip Hop-R&B culture. With 15 Billboard Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, and 5 Grammy Awards on her mantle, there is no denying her talent.
As Mariah’s fame grew, so did her wardrobe. She went through a variety of fashion themes throughout her career. She started off with simple black dresses and her naturally curly brunette hair. She then graduated to butterflies and pastels, eventually morphing into all things pink and glittery. Now she keeps it simple in with her luscious blonde hair, sparkly ball gowns, and oversized fur coats. To sum it up, Mariah’s style is extravagant, glamorous, and extremely feminine.
As she hits the 50 year mark, I am in awe of how good she looks. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she shows us she’s still got it.
1. MARIAH CAREY AT THE 33RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1991Source:Getty
Mariah Carey posed in a little black dress, accessorized with her Grammy awards at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards.
2. MARIAH CAREY AT THE 27TH ANNUAL AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty
Mariah Carey showed some cleavage at the 27th Annual American Music Awards in a black cutout gown.
3. MARIAH CAREY AT THE NRJ AWARDS, 2003Source:Getty
Mariah Carey attended the NRJ Awards in a sexy black gown with a side slit.
4. MARIAH CAREY AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Mariah Carey posed on the red carpet of the 2018 American Music Awards in a black, form-fitting sheer gown.
5. MARIAH CAREY AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018Source:Getty
Mariah Carey looked gorgeous during an appearance at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, clad in a navy blue sparkly dress.
6. MARIAH CAREY IN THE UK, 2018Source:Getty
Mariah Carey was spotted leaving Mr Chow Restaurant with her mini me in black knee-high boots and an oversized white fur coat.
7. MARIAH CAREY AR NIKKI BEACH SAINT BARTH NYE PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Mariah Carey hasn’t met a sequin dress she didn’t love. Here she is at the Nikki Beach Saint Barth New Years Eve party in a white, floor-length, sparkly dress.
8. MARIAH CAREY AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Mariah Carey accepted the Icon Award during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in a black sequins gown with a high slit.
9. MARIAH CAREY AT VARIETY’S POWER OF WOMEN: LOS ANGELES, 2019Source:Getty
Mariah Carey arrived to Variety’s 2019 Power Of Women: Los Angeles in a simple, floor-length black dress.
10. MARIAH CAREY AT THE CEREMONIAL LIGHTING OF THE Empire State BUILDING, 2019Source:Getty
Mariah Carey attended the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in a classic, grey dress.