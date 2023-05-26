Happy Birthday Ms. Lauryn Hill: Let’s Recap L. Boogie’s Most Iconic Hits

Ms. Lauryn Hill, endearingly referred to as L. Boogie, celebrates her 48th birthday today, May 26th!
Born Lauryn Noelle Hill, this New Jersey native has openly expressed that her love for music and the arts started as a child. In high school, after meeting Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean, she joined what would soon become the legendary hip hop group The Fugees. Ms. Hill went on to land big-screen acting roles, spearhead community initiatives, and later thrive as a solo artist.
The rapper, songwriter, and singer is known for pioneering the merge of hip hop and neo soul music!
Catch Ms. Lauryn Hill headlining the 2023 Essence Festival this summer! In the meantime, let’s recap some of her most iconic hits:
