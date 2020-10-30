CLOSE
Eva Marcille
Happy Birthday Eva! 9 Eva Appearances You May Have Forgotten About Over The Years

Posted 10 hours ago

From winning our hearts on America’s Next Top Model to now a host on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Eva Marcille has always been a woman of range. Today we celebrate her birthday and all of her accomplishments over the years. Recently she adventured to Jamacia to give a toast to life.

It’s not gonna fall🌻

🌴paradise 🌻 @promiseasvillas

If you only know the model from her start on ANTM and more recently as an alum of Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s done so much more.  A star not only in reality TV, but music videos, movies, and more; she’s done it all.

Take a trip down memory lane and see these appearances she’s done throughout her career.

1. Jamie Foxx – DJ Play A Love Song Video

2. Real Husbands Of Hollywood

3. Smallville

4. Tyrese – Best of Me Video

5. Everybody Hates Chris

6. The Young And The Restless

7. Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne

8. Sister Code

9. Born Again Virgin

