Hampton University & Other HBCUs Under Lockdown Due To “Potential Threat”

Published on September 11, 2025

US-POLITICS-HARRIS

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

As school shootings plague the United States, and less than 24 hours after the killing of controversial far-right political voice Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, terroristic threats have found their way to more colleges.

Three HBCUs, Alabama State University, Hampton University, and Virginia State University, are taking measures to protect their students.

Thursday morning, September 11, Alabama State University suspended classes for the entire day, citing, “Campus Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are actively clearing all buildings on campus. Once your building has been cleared, you will be permitted to leave only through the front entrance of your building. This is for your safety.”

The statement ended, “Stay aware. Stay Safe. Stay Hornet Strong.”

Hampton University released a similar statement, saying the school received “notice of a potential threat and has ceased all non-essential activity, effective immediately,” and since the safety of everyone on campus is “the highest priority,” they’ve chosen to cancel all activities and classes through Friday, September 12.

Students on campus were advised to “minimize their movement across campus except for essential activities,” and those off campus were told to keep it that way. 

Regardless of location, anyone with information is encouraged to call Hampton University Police at 757-727-5300.

“After meeting with local officials and state and local law enforcement professionals, we will provide updates by close of business today,” the statement ends. 

VSU’s precautions mirrored the other schools, with a statement beginning, “VSU Police, in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, is actively investigating the credibility of the threat received earlier today.”

The email also adds that no injuries or incidents in relation to the threat have been reported, but the “campus remains on lockdown until further notice.”

It continues, asking those on campus to remain vigilant and routinely check their emails for new information.

We understand this situation is unsettling, and we are committed to keeping you informed with timely and accurate updates. Please continue to monitor your email and official VSU communication channels for further information.

See the ongoing reactions to precautions below.

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

