15 Halloween Costume No-No’s We Suggest Avoiding

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Happy Halloween season to those who celebrate!

This year we’re entering a spooky season unlike anything you may have seen before. In theory, this Halloween will be the most woke one yet — costumes are being protested, even banned in some cases, with respect and decency surprisingly being favored over shock value.

The stress of dressing up how you want while also doing your best not to offend would make some decide to just stay in — here’s some Netflix horror movie suggestions if you go that route. We went along and crafted up a quick set of costume guidelines for the many out there who already have a few parties lined up to attend. However, we’re flipping the script by letting you know what not to wear so that you’ll have an easier time coming up with something creative versus being crass or even worse…corny!

RELATED: What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?

It’s easy to see how many would find it upsetting to mock serial killers and the real-life murders they’ve committed, but you’ve also got some costumes that’ve honestly just been ran into the ground year after year. Let’s be honest: how many times have you seen the bunny ears look paired with lingerie or effortless street attire?! There’s also the handful that were once staples of the season that’ve now been discontinued due to the current cultural climate — au revoir, Pepé Le Pew! We definitely understand the need for a little help at the end of the day, so we’re here to help you steer clear of the costume no-no’s in order to avoid making an apology in the morning. You’re welcome in advance!

Take a look at 15 Halloween costumes we don’t suggest anyone dress up as this season. Whether offensive or just played-out, take our advice and do yourself some justice by not playing yourself:

15 Halloween Costume No-No’s We Suggest Avoiding was originally published on blackamericaweb.com