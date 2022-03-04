RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon Trending Due To Their Racially Insensitive Comments About James Harden’s Beard

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The green-eyed bandit ladies are trending for being too shady!

Real Housewives Of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are being blasted for their comments about James Harden’s beard on their “Reasonably Shady” podcast.

In the podcast, the ladies were discussing Harden being traded to The Philadelphia 76ers when Gizelle began to say that the basketball player’s beard was “the most disgusting thing she’s ever seen.” She then went on a rant about his look making racially insensitive comments saying that “fried chicken and fried chicken grease” in his beard.

Robyn then jumped in asking “Watermelon?” adding to the conversation. The two went on to say that Colt 45s and blunt ashes could also be found his in beard and that he probably smells like weed.

Bravo fans are wondering will the two housewives will face consequences over their stereotypical remarks on the NBA star.

Colorism is a factor the Potomac franchise face often. Castmates Candiace Dillard and Dr. Wendy Osefo have both spoken up about being perceived as “aggressive” and their colorist issues with the other women on the show.

The network has yet to make a comment, but fans had a lot to say on social media, see below.

