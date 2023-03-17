Entertainment News

Get To Know The 2023 She Is… Honorees

March 17, 2023
Majic 102.3/92.7 & Praise 104.1 celebrates Women’s History Month with She IS, a virtual empowerment event honoring the many achievements of women. Watch it live on the Radio One DC YouTube Channel on Thursday, March 23rd at 7pm. She IS powerful. She IS smart. She IS accomplished. She IS…..

During this year’s virtual summit we’ll have amazing performances by Isabel Davis, Lena Byrd Miles and Lucinda Moore plus honor 4 powerful women in the entertainment industry! Checkout who those honorees are below…

1. Sherri Warren – She IS… A Fighter for Justice

Sherri Warren - She IS... A Fighter for Justice Source:Radio One Digital

2. Jody Davis – She IS… A Creator

Jody Davis - She IS... A Creator Source:Radio One Digital

3.  Shanti Das – She IS… An Advocate

 Shanti Das - She IS... An Advocate Source:Radio One Digital

4. Tamiko Stanley – She IS… A Leader

Tamiko Stanley - She IS... A Leader Source:Radio One Digital
